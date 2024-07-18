Daughter of man who died in Wisconsin prison pushes forward through despair

Wisconsin families with loved ones who died or are still in the prison system share how their pain turned into advocacy

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Megan Hoffmann Kolb began the one-year anniversary of her father’s death before the sun came up.

She awoke at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. She and her mom drove about an hour from Cedarburg to meet with other supporters of criminal justice reform outside Wisconsin’s Waupun prison, where Dean Hoffmann died by suicide in solitary confinement 366 days earlier.

Over coffee, people shared stories about Hoffmann. As the sun rose, the group held candles and played “Scars in Heaven” by the Casting Crowns on someone’s phone.

Hoffmann Kolb wanted to be at the prison by sunrise because that’s roughly when she believes her father died. On this Saturday morning, the sun hid behind an overcast sky. It was misty, not rainy. She felt an eerie presence.

“You could definitely feel there was just some tragedy in the air,” she said.

Hoffmann Kolb spoke to WPR’s “Wisconsin Today” to share how she felt that morning and when she heard earlier in June that prosecutors charged nine staffers from the correctional facility — including the warden — with felonies. Those charges, which do not directly pertain to Hoffmann’s death, came after an investigation into a spate of other deaths at the prison.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recommended criminal charges related to the deaths of Donald Maier, 62, and Cameron Williams, 24.

Maier died of dehydration and malnutrition on Feb. 22, 2024. Investigators and prosecutors said prison staff failed to bring him meals and turned off his access to water after staff believed he flooded his cell.

Williams died of a stroke Oct. 30, 2023. Prosecutors said prison staff ignored signs of distress and failed to perform required checks on Williams, who had likely been dead for at least 12 hours.

News of the charges left Hoffmann Kolb feeling ecstatic because “somebody is finally being held accountable for what’s happening there.” She has been advocating for criminal justice reform since her father died.

“I’ve only been in this for about a year,” she said. “I know others have been fighting this longer, and I know that they have been unheard for a very long time.”

‘My son is still there, and I fear for him daily’

Tresa Hewlett’s son, Damien, is incarcerated inside Waupun’s prison. Like Hoffmann Kolb, Hewlett was glad officials were held accountable for their actions. But the allegations worried her.

“I was physically sick when I heard the press conference, knowing that there are people that are treating humans this way,” she said. “These are someone’s loved ones in there … My son is still there, and I fear for him daily.”

Restrictions on visitation are taking a toll on people inside the prison, Hewlett told “Wisconsin Today.” She said many incarcerated people have mental health problems, and missing in-person visits with loved ones is harmful.

“They need that hug,” she said.

Hewlett, who lives in Janesville, said she has not been able to visit her son in person for about two years. She scheduled a video visit with her son about a month ago, but the video connection never went through as planned.

She encourages Damien to document everything. He has pending litigation related to his treatment inside the prison. She tells him to pray. She said she will be his voice outside the prison walls.

“I have continued to reach out to (Gov.) Tony Evers about these kinds of behaviors in there and how people are being treated,” Hewlett said. “I don’t want there to be any more deaths. These men were not given a death sentence.”

Hewlett said the way incarcerated people are “taunted and tortured” in prison sets them up for failure. How can they leave reformed and ready to be good citizens? She spoke to the need for better mental health treatment and education programs inside Wisconsin prisons. And with the current prison staffing shortage, how can people get the care they need?

“You’re spending thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars — taxpayers’ money — to reform them,” she said. “But where’s the reform?”

Staffing shortages, inconsistent mental health care exacerbate problems, loved ones say

Hewlett said Hoffmann Kolb has been a blessing to her. Hewlett appreciates having a support system. It can help to have someone to talk with who understands what it’s like to worry about what goes on within the prison walls.

To address the staffing shortages, Hoffmann Kolb supports calling in the Wisconsin National Guard — an idea Evers previously came out against. Hoffmann Kolb said the National Guard should have started helping the prison a year ago.

Still, she said she appreciates the corrections officers who are trying to help people in roles without enough systemic support.

“I don’t believe that they’re all bad,” she said. “I truly believe there are good COs, and I greatly appreciate the role that they play because it is an important job.”

Hoffmann Kolb said she and others with loved ones in the prison system are pushing for “good, positive changes.”

She said about a month before police arrested her father, she had reached out to a local county health department. She wanted to find her father a stable living facility — somewhere with people who would encourage her father to eat nutritious food and take his medications, as well as help him avoid holding up in a dark room when his depression got bad.

Her father suffered from schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, hypothyroidism, diabetes and anti-social personality disorder, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the state Department of Corrections and other prison officials. The lawsuit claims Hoffmann did not consistently receive his medication.

Hoffmann Kolb wishes she knew earlier how much more her father needed from his family while he was in prison. They stayed in contact, writing letters back and forth.

“I could have done more,” she said. “That’s what I would hope other families would know going into it … You are the lifeline to keeping them sane in there.”

Hewlett offered similar advice to families with a loved one in prison. She also said to take seriously what their loved ones are saying. It took her own son being in prison for her to believe some of the stories about what is going on inside.

“We are their lifeline,” she said.

Joyous reminiscing turns to despair on anniversary

Despite his struggles with mental illness, Dean Hoffmann was often charismatic and outgoing, his daughter said. He could go anywhere and start conversations with anyone. He would offer his full attention. He was present.

“That was obviously when he was feeling well,” Hoffmann Kolb said.

On the early, misty morning in late June, she tried to have joyous conversations about her father. Hoffmann Kolb wanted to remember the good moments. But the mood outside Waupun’s prison turned back to despair and sadness. She struggled to describe the hopelessness and helplessness she felt on the anniversary of his death.

Hoffmann Kolb brought her father’s urn to the prison that morning. Prison restrictions prevented her and her mom from visiting her dad when he was alive.

“We were there just to remember him. I brought his urn there, just as a symbolic, ‘He’s there with us,’” she said. “And then I got to take him home.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text the three-digit suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. Resources are available online here.

Families, workers and formerly incarcerated plead for changes to Wisconsin’s prison system

Listen to the WPR report

Daughter of man who died in Wisconsin prison pushes forward through despair was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.