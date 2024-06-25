Packers Name Next President and CEO

Long-time executive Ed Policy will work with Mark Murphy until he retires in July 2025.

The Green Bay Packers on Monday named long-time team executive Ed Policy as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.

Policy will succeed Mark Murphy, who has been in the role since 2007. Policy is entering his 13th year with the Packers, and his seventh as chief operating officer. He will be the 11th CEO in team history.

Murphy and Policy will work together during a transition period until July 2025 when Murphy retires.

In a statement, Murphy congratulated Policy, saying he’s been a “tremendous asset” to the Packers organization and has been “greatly instrumental to our success.” He said Policy was heavily involved in the development of the Titletown District.

“In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans,” Murphy said. “Thank you to the search committee for their thorough work in this process. I’m excited about this coming season and the future of the Packers.”

In 12 seasons with the team, Policy directed the organization’s legal affairs and represented the team at the NFL level, according to the Packers.

He also led the franchise’s effort to redevelop the Titletown District, a 45-acre mixed-use development just west of Lambeau Field, and helped spearhead a venture capital partnership with Microsoft, the team said.

In a statement, Policy said he was honored and grateful to become the Packers’ next CEO, calling it “the absolute best job in sports.” While leadership will change, Policy said the team’s goals will remain the same: win another Lombardi Trophy and have a positive impact on the community.

“Twelve years ago, my wife, Christy, and I moved to Green Bay from New York City with our two sons,” Policy said. “We embraced this community and it embraced us back even stronger. We love raising our family here. This is home.”

Policy was selected out of a list of 90 prospects. The search committee interviewed candidates in June before making its recommendation to the team’s board of directors.

He will replace Murphy, who led the organization during the transition from quarterback Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. He was also the team’s top official when the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl 45.

