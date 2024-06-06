Milwaukee Public Market Debuts Mini Golf Course

Hit the Dinky Links for a good cause, and good fun.

A new miniature golf course is now open at Milwaukee Public Market. And it certainly lives up to its name, Dinky Links.

The pint-sized putting green clocks in at just 950 square feet but features five unique holes and a dedicated practice green.

The course is a summertime counterpart to the market’s “Dinky Rink,” a miniature ice skating area that opens to the public each winter.

“At the Milwaukee Public Market, we believe in the power of public spaces to bring people together and foster meaningful connections,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market and Business Improvement District #2, in a statement. “Dinky Links offers the perfect opportunity for the community to do so, providing a playful and humorous setting where everyone is welcome to join in on the fun—except for gophers, of course.”

The course will remain open through June 30, with all proceeds benefiting First Tee — Southeast Wisconsin, a youth development organization that aims to empower children and teens through golf.

David Cohn, executive director of First Tee — Southeast Wisconsin, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with and contributions from Dinky Links,” he said in a statement. “Each donation made through this wonderful initiative directly supports our efforts to use the game of golf to help young people build the strength of character that they carry to everything they do.”

Dinky Links is located on the north side of the Public Market, 400 N. Water St. Golfers are required to register in advance and make a $20 donation to First Tee in order to reserve a 60-minute session for up to 15 people.

All necessary equipment is provided at no additional cost and can be retrieved from the Milwaukee Public Market office on the building’s second level.

For more information, or to register for Dinky Links, visit the Milwaukee Public Market website.

