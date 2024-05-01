Graham Kilmer
Spirit Adds New Flights to Dallas

New flights to and from Milwaukee's Mitchell airport will run three times a week.

By Graham Kilmer - May 1st, 2024
Spirit Airlines jet. Photo from Spirit Airlines.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced new nonstop flights to Dallas beginning in July.

Spirit Airlines will begin offering flights to Dallas Fort Worth International for as low as $49 each way, according to the airport. The budget airline will run these flights three days a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 11.

Each day, flights will depart Milwaukee at 10:00 a.m., while returning flights from Dallas take off at 6:40 a.m. Spirit will operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the flights, which offer eight large seats at the front of the plane.

“Today’s announcement from Spirit provides another option for Milwaukee travelers to visit Texas and enjoy everything the Lone Star state has to offer,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement Wednesday. “These new flights are also a great way for Texans to leave the summer heat and humidity behind, bask in Wisconsin’s pleasant weather, and enjoy our world-famous lakefront, summer festivals and outdoor activities.”

Spirit already offers nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Orlando, Tampa and Las Vegas. Other carriers have also been adding new nonstop flights out of Milwaukee, as air travel has picked back up in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Currently, there are more than 30 destinations served by nonstop flights out of Milwaukee.

