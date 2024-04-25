Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to 'Honest Music,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Honest Music concert on May 9.

To end the season, violist/conductor/curator extraordinaire Nadia Sirota makes her first appearance with Present Music, and brings a program of her favorite composers, including Nico Muhly, Steve Reich, Gabriella Smith, Marcos Balter and Andrew Norman. An extremely expressive performer and engaging personality, Sirota has been involved in a wide range of collaborations, with such popular artists as Paul Simon, leading contemporary ensembles like yMusic, the New York Philharmonic and Juilliard School, and WQXR’s “Meet the Composer” radio program, where she won a Peabody Award as host and producer.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Thursday, May 9 concert at 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 7:15 p.m.) performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

