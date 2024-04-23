Palermo’s Plans 200,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Palermo’s Pizza plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the village of West Milwaukee.

Palermo’s, a nationally-known frozen pizza maker, is based in Milwaukee and has more than 1,200 employees. The company announced this week that it would build a new production facility 3 miles from its corporate headquarters. Officials say the expansion will allow Palermo’s to add 50 new jobs.

[inarticled]In a statement, Palermo’s chief executive Giacomo Fallucca said the company’s priority was to keep jobs local and continue to grow in the Milwaukee region.

“The 50 new positions we will be creating are skilled labor roles which require specific training and are key roles in our manufacturing process,” he said. “They are in line with our current manufacturing positions and provide market competitive wages.”

West Milwaukee Village President John Stalewski said in a statement that the manufacturing facility will be a “welcome addition” to the village’s industrial base.

He called Palermo’s a “dynamic, growing company” that “would be a great community partner.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The West Milwaukee project is set to break ground in August with a projected June 2025 completion.

Palermo’s Pizza set to build new manufacturing facility in West Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.