Palermo’s Plans 200,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility

Pizza company's expansion in West Milwaukee will add 50 skilled labor jobs.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Apr 23rd, 2024 05:50 pm
This is a rendering showing with the new Palermo’s Pizza manufacturing facility in West Milwaukee could look like. (Photo courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza)

Palermo’s Pizza plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the village of West Milwaukee.

Palermo’s, a nationally-known frozen pizza maker, is based in Milwaukee and has more than 1,200 employees. The company announced this week that it would build a new production facility 3 miles from its corporate headquarters. Officials say the expansion will allow Palermo’s to add 50 new jobs.

[inarticled]In a statement, Palermo’s chief executive Giacomo Fallucca said the company’s priority was to keep jobs local and continue to grow in the Milwaukee region.

“The 50 new positions we will be creating are skilled labor roles which require specific training and are key roles in our manufacturing process,” he said. “They are in line with our current manufacturing positions and provide market competitive wages.”

West Milwaukee Village President John Stalewski said in a statement that the manufacturing facility will be a “welcome addition” to the village’s industrial base.

He called Palermo’s a “dynamic, growing company” that “would be a great community partner.”

The West Milwaukee project is set to break ground in August with a projected June 2025 completion.

Palermo’s Pizza set to build new manufacturing facility in West Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

One thought on “Palermo’s Plans 200,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility”

  1. Duane says:
    April 23, 2024 at 6:33 pm

    I would much prefer building giant pizza silos in homage to the Froedtert grain silos. You could even write “Palermo” on the side of the pizza silos much like the giant “Froedtert” adorned the side of the now deceased grain silos.

