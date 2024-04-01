Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to 'The Blue Hour,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s The Blue Hour concert on April 11.

This program is a unique, concert-length song cycle from a consortium of five leading women composers: Rachel Grimes, Angelica Negron, Shara Nova, Caroline Shaw and Sarah Kirkland Snider. Set to fantastical and jarring imagery from an epic poem by Caroline Forche, the work is sung by indie band diva Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond. A small string orchestra will be guest-conducted by Deanna Tham of the Oregon Symphony. This piece made NPR’s Top 10 List across all genres last year and will be presented this year only in Milwaukee and Paris, France.

This program is aligned with two exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum – “50 Paintings” and “Idris Khan: Repeat After Me.” In-person Present Music performance ticket holders also receive access to the Milwaukee Art Museum galleries the day of the performance.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Thursday, April 11 concert at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.) performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.