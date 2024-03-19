BadgerCare Recipients Can Get Free Over-The-Counter Birth Control

Ever directs DHS order: pharmacies can provide Opill at no cost for recipients.

People with Wisconsin’s Medicaid-funded insurance will now be able to get the new over-the-counter birth control pill at no cost.

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday he had directed the state Department of Health Services to issue a standing order to allow BadgerCare Plus members to access Opill. It’s the first oral contraceptive pill available without a prescription in the U.S.

The medication started shipping to major retailers earlier this month, and one month’s supply of Opill has a recommended retail price of $19.99. According to the statement from the governor’s office, Opill’s manufacturer said the medication will become available at Wisconsin pharmacies starting Tuesday.

The BadgerCare Plus program covers the cost of over-the-counter oral contraception with a prescription. The new standing order from DHS will serve as a prescription for members, allowing Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies that carry Opill to issue the medication at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

“Streamlining access to contraception for BadgerCare Plus members helps them to make their own choices about their future,” DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said in a formal statement.

In January, DHS issued a similar standing order at Evers’ direction to make over-the-counter emergency contraception available at no cost to BadgerCare Plus members. Under both orders, Medicaid-enrolled pharmacists will submit claims to Wisconsin Medicaid for the covered over-the-counter contraceptives.

