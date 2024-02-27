Urban Milwaukee
Celebrate Leap Day With Special Membership Deal

In honor of tomorrow's quadrennial occasion, we're offering $28 off an annual membership.

Take the leap and become an Urban Milwaukee member today. Photo by Lauren from New York, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Normally today is the last day of February, but not this year.

Tomorrow is Leap Day. The day that comes only once every four years! The gift of a little extra time to follow your dreams! We at Urban Milwaukee think this rare and special day should be celebrated more. Because of that, we are giving our readers the chance to get $28 (the amount of days in a boring and normal month of February) off of the first year of an annual membership. Starting today, and continuing through February 29, enter the code LEAPYEAR2024 when signing up for a membership and $28 will be taken off of your first year’s total.

Membership makes you a city insider and a supporter of local journalism.

What will you get by becoming a member? Quite a lot, actually:

  • Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter
  • Invitations to member-only events
  • Free tickets to concerts and other great events as they become available through our partners (while supplies last)
  • The ability to comment on articles
  • A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
  • And most importantly, a chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but this week you can claim our “Leap Year” special and sign up for just $28 off the first year of your membership. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the discount code LEAPYEAR2024 to get your discounted membership.

The price of all that is just $71 for the first year. But you have to sign up by the end of the month.

Become a member today!

