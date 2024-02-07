Trump, Biden Tied in Wisconsin

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are neck-and-neck with nine months to go before the November election, according to a new survey of registered Wisconsin voters.

The Marquette University Law School poll surveyed 930 registered voters in Wisconsin between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31. Among those respondents, 49 percent said they would vote for Trump and 49 percent said they would choose Biden. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.2 percent.“So that’s the tightest of results that you could plausibly get,” said Marquette University pollster Charles Franklin.In November, the Marquette poll also found the Trump and Biden race was a tossup. At the time, 50 percent of registered voters said they would vote Biden and 48 percent said they would pick Trump.

A Fox News survey of registered voters released Feb. 1 showed the two tied at 47 percent.

Neither Biden nor Trump was viewed favorably by the public in Marquette’s poll.

Among all registered voters, 40 percent said they have a favorable view of Trump compared to 58 percent who viewed him unfavorably. Biden’s numbers were also negative, with 41 percent viewing him as favorable compared to 58 who view him unfavorably.

Poll also looks at Baldwin reelection

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will also be up for reelection in November. The poll found 42 percent of voters had a favorable view of her, while 45 percent reported an unfavorable view.

No Republican has officially entered that race, though Madison businessman Eric Hovde and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark have expressed interest. Hovde ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but was knocked out by former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson in a GOP primary that year. Baldwin went on to defeat Thompson.

Marquette’s poll found 82 percent of voters hadn’t heard enough about Hovde to have an opinion about him. For Clark, that number was 65 percent.

