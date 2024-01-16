Luxury living in this two-story penthouse with spectacular, expansive city views can now be yours at the sought after Breakwater in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side! Top of the line, quality finishes and unique features at every turn. Custom flooring, crown molding, marble bathrooms, family room with wet bar, 2-way gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, soaring 22ft ceilings. Primary suite with skylight, custom marble gas fireplace, two California closets and bathroom with Ann Sachs Tile and soaking tub. Oversized private balcony! Two and half car private garage and one extra parking space included! Walk to all the east side and downtown have to offer!

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., Unit 2003

Size: 3,014 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2009

Parking: 3.5

Price: $1,475,000

Taxes: $32,640.63

Condo Fee: $1,178/Month

MLS#: 1861842

