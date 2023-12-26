Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2023

The Year’s Most Popular Stories

10 stories that had huge readership, and tell us a lot about Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

By - Dec 26th, 2023 04:35 pm
Mopar parts distribution center at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mopar parts distribution center at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Urban Milwaukee followers are always interested in new restaurant and bar openings, but as our readership figures for 2023 show, they seem particularly interested in bad news about the hospitality scene. A story about a Bay View restaurant getting 15-day suspension by Milwaukee Common Council, combining two subjects we cover regularly, dining and City Hall, was our third most popular story of the year. And given that we published nearly 4,000 stories in 2023, that is saying a lot about its popularity.

Sixth-most popular was a story on a Mexican restaurant, El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos, getting a 10-day suspension. 10th-most popular was a story about a north-side nightclub that was suspended. And ranking number 9 was the story on a far-south-side Taco Bell that was temporarily closed because of manager’s drug, alcohol use. Yes, the Common Council does devote a good deal of time to such issues.

But the most dramatic report on the dining scene was an investigative story first reported by Urban Milwaukee on the food hall in East Town, “Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands, With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams.” It was our eighth most popular story of the year. All five of these stories were written by our ever-busy reporter Sophie Bolich, who has become a must-read for anyone in Milwaukee looking to keep up with changes in the city’s hospitality scene.

Real estate remains a very popular subject for readers, not to mention a key issue for any city that seeks to grow and prosper. Which made the decision of Northwestern Mutual to spend $500 million on a new glassy tower on its downtown campus very important to Milwaukee, and the fifth-most popular story of the year. Another good news story was pure fluff: a preview of “Evanescent,” an installation of lighted, large plastic bubbles, that was on display in downtown Milwaukee. The exhibit lasted only one week, but that was long enough, along with the pre-show anticipation, to make this the number two story of the year.

Politics is also a constant subject for Urban Milwaukee and who in the last 25 years has been more political than Scott Walker? A story on the former governor’s warning that any attempt to overturn Act 10, his watershed law decimating public worker union rights, would be a “horrible precedent,” ranked seventh in readership all year.

Two other stories told us how history is changing or being rediscovered in Wisconsin: Ranking third was a story about a Oshkosh road project unearthing an ancient Native American Village. And in a city where the auto industry was once huge and union jobs were plentiful, our top story of the year was about the auto distribution plant that was closing after a UAW strike.

All are compelling stories about the city we call home and that we were proud to report. Happy New Year!

10. Northside Nightclub Gets 20-Day Suspension

Site of Eve Lounge, 6222 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Photo taken July 12 by Jeramey Jannene.

Site of Eve Lounge, 6222 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Photo taken July 12 by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Milwaukee Temporarily Closes Taco Bell, Citing Manager’s Drug, Alcohol Use

Taco Bell. Photo taken Nov. 22, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Taco Bell. Photo taken Nov. 22, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

8. Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams

Site of Paper Table, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. Photo taken Oct. 31, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Site of Paper Table, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. Photo taken Oct. 31, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

7. Former Gov. Scott Walker Says Overturning Act 10 Would Set ‘Horrible Precedent’

Scott Walker. File photo by Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Scott Walker. File photo by Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

6. Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension

El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos, 3261 S. 13th St. Photo taken July 10, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos, 3261 S. 13th St. Photo taken July 10, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

5. Northwestern Mutual To Create Second Glassy Tower With $500 Million Investment

Northwestern Mutual North Building overhaul. Rendering by Pickard Chilton.

Northwestern Mutual North Building overhaul. Rendering by Pickard Chilton.

4. Native American Village Unearthed in Oshkosh Road Project

Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail in the city of Oshkosh is closed while archeologists work to document a centuries-old Native American village discovered on the site. Joe Schulz/WPR

Menominee Park’s Pratt Trail in the city of Oshkosh is closed while archeologists work to document a centuries-old Native American village discovered on the site. Joe Schulz/WPR

3. Bay View Bar and Restaurant Gets 15-Day Suspension

Little Cancun Sports. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene.

Little Cancun Sports. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene.

2. The Bubbles Have Landed in Milwaukee

"Evanescent" at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

“Evanescent” at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike

Mopar parts distribution center at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mopar parts distribution center at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories:

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us