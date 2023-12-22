$40 Off Urban Milwaukee Membership!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Worried you might end up with a sweater or socks for Christmas? Want to make sure you get something great?

Give yourself the gift of membership.

In 2023, Urban Milwaukee members had the opportunity to get free tickets to Summerfest, Irish Fest, the Wisconsin State Fair, Holiday Folk, Milwaukee Film Festival, Present Music, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Next Act Theatre and attend Beer Bashes (with free beer) at Urban Harvest, Amorphic, Black Husky and Third Space Brewing.

During this giving season, Urban Milwaukee is offering something special. We are discounting our $99 annual membership to just $59 for the first year using code THENEWSISAGIFT. This deal lasts through Christmas Day.

But becoming a member isn’t just about getting great gifts, though that is a nice perk.

More importantly, you’ll be the first to know the ins-and-outs of what’s new, what’s going on in Milwaukee and how it affects you. And it’s our members that make putting out the news each and every day possible. Without our members, the gift of timely, local, relevant news isn’t possible.

We’ve got some great things in store for 2024 and, now, you can join us and save $40 off the first year of your membership.