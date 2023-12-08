The Pasta Tree Adds Brunch Service

Brunch is back at the Lower East Side restaurant for the first time in several years.

The Pasta Tree, a fixture of the Lower East Side neighborhood, has been a destination for lunch and dinner for more than 40 years. Last month, the restaurant expanded its reach to the morning crowd, debuting a new, Italian-inspired brunch menu.

The brunch, available on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., features Italian twists on classic dishes such as Scottish eggs, eggs benedict and baked eggs. Other options include an antipasto plate with various salamis, cheeses and vegetables; breakfast carbonara featuring handmade pasta and a poached egg; zeppole (Italian doughnut holes) served with crushed pistachios and dipping sauces; caramelized apple pancakes and a seafood frittata.

For dessert, there’s cheesecake, gluten-free chocolate cake, tiramisu, seasonal cannolis and affogatos.

The restaurant also offers a substantial cocktail menu, complete with a housemade, Italian-style bloody mary, espresso martini, cold brew negroni, bottomless bellinis and more.

The Pasta Tree opened in 1982, serving handmade pastas and homestyle Italian favorites in its cozy dining room, located at 1503 N. Farwell Ave. Current owner Suzzette Metcalfe purchased the restaurant in 2007. Prior to taking over the establishment, Metcalfe worked as a chef at restaurants across the country, later accepting a position as The Pasta Tree’s original prep cook.

The restaurant’s brunch service has come and gone a number of times throughout the past years. It was most recently served in October 2020, amid the restaurant’s comeback from a five-month hiatus.

Guests both new and old are invited to pay a visit to The Pasta Tree on Dec. 31 for the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve party. The all-day celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., leaving room for visitors to call it an early night or head to another destination to ring in the new year.

The Pasta Tree is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are available to book online.

Photos