Amorphic Beer Celebrates Two Years

How do you measure a year? Broadway musical fans might respond in minutes, midnights, laughter or cups of coffee. But what about batches of beer?

Amorphic Beer will celebrate 120 batches, or two years, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon to 10 p.m. The all-day party will feature special beer releases, live music and food trucks.

The Riverwest brewery, led by Ron Hockersmith, Alan Willhite and Joe Broeckert, opened its doors at 3700 N. Fratney St. in 2021. From the beginning, Amorphic’s experimental brews shook up the city’s suds scene, bringing a new wave of intriguing methods and flavors to Milwaukee’s favorite beverage.

Hockersmith leaned heavily into his engineering background, as well as his world travels and experimental nature, to create a lineup of brews that he describes as “hop-forward, Czech-lagery and weird sh!t.”

The brewery has produced more than a dozen weird — yet delicious — beers including a cactus fruit and hibiscus sour, cucumber gin botanical lemon sea salt Kölsch and a speculoos-inspired dessert beer.

Four more will make an appearance at Amorphic’s anniversary celebration: Floofy Chonks, a triple IPA with Madagascar vanilla; Dumbbell Indemnity, a double IPA with phantasm powder, which unlocks tropical flavors while lending a Simpsons-yellow tinge to the beer; Artemis Orange, a double hard seltzer with orange, coconut cream and vanilla; and Experimental Habanero Hazy, which gets a subtle, smoky heat from roasted habaneros.

Amorphic will also be pouring three varieties of Czech lager, sours, seltzers and two barrel-aged beers from the recent Black Friday release. The brewery also hinted at breaking out a brew from the 2022 Black Friday release. But you didn’t hear that from us.

Aside from plenty of beer, attendees can expect grub from two different food trucks, which will be on-site from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pizza Ortolana, a new-ish food trailer that has been making the rounds in Bay View, will be slinging “Neopolitan-esque” pies. Romero’s Taco Truck will also be in attendance, serving tacos, carne asada fries and more.

Throughout the evening, four local bands will take the stage, located behind the brewery, for 90-minutes each. Thick Needles is up first at 4 p.m., followed by Floor Model, Secret Menu and Wave Chapelle.

The free, Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttle will be running as usual from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., making stops at Amorphic Beer, as well as four other Riverwest taprooms.