Members can get two tickets worth $84 to 'The Mousetrap,' while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Next Act Theatre’s The Mousetrap.

Next Act Theatre has this holiday season’s hottest ticket: eight suspicious strangers are snowed in with a murderer in their midst! From Agatha Christie comes a world-famous murder mystery with a thrilling twist ending. This clever whodunnit, the world’s longest-running play, is a perfect theatrical gift for the holiday season. The Mousetrap runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code which you will use with Next Act to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 24 hours with instructions and a discount code for free ticket(s) that you use to select the date and time of the play you wish to attend.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, you will not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but will help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.