Holiday Market Highlights Black-Owned Businesses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Radio Milwaukee‘s HYFIN will host the second annual Blackity Black Holiday Market on Nov. 25, giving locals a chance to jumpstart their shopping while highlighting more than 40 Black-owned businesses from across the Milwaukee area.

This year’s market is hosted in partnership with The African American Chamber of Commerce, Historic King Drive BID and We Got Soul MKE, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

The community-focused market began last year as HYFIN’s answer to Black Friday, which often skews the focus towards big-box stores. But supporting small businesses, specifically Black entrepreneurs and creatives, plays a key role in uplifting the community, said Tarik Moody, digital director at Radio Milwaukee.

“After last year’s success, we are excited to host this year’s holiday market to reiterate the importance of intentionally supporting local Black-owned businesses during the holiday season while circulating dollars back into our community,” Moody said in a statement.

In addition to perusing dozens of vendors, attendees can expect food and drink from local restaurants featured in CityTins HYFIN edition, youth performances and tunes curated by HYFIN DJ Anthony Foster.

For the kids — and kids at heart — the market will feature a Santa letter-writing station and a visit from the big man himself, plus Mrs. Claus.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

There will also be an on-site resource bank offering services from nonprofits, financial institutions and mental health organizations.

Representatives from the market’s partner organizations shared their enthusiasm for the event.

“The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, Inc. is thrilled to serve as a market partner for HYFIN’s Blackity Black Holiday Market,” said Nikki Purvis, president and CEO of The African American Chamber of Commerce. “It only makes sense that we help connect the culture to elevate local Black entrepreneurs, and we look forward to seeing so many talented business owners in one space showcasing some amazing products and gifts.”

Ray Hill, executive director of the Historic King Drive BID, echoed that statement. “We are continuing to elevate shopping local beyond just our BID district boundaries to continue more impactful collaborations of community and uplifting the African American culture and experience that this city has to offer,” he said.

Beyond the upcoming holiday market, We Got Soul MKE hosts year-round marketplace events to highlight and uplift Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs. Future events will be posted on the We Got Soul MKE website.

Those planning to attend the holiday market can reserve a free ticket for the event online.