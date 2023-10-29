Graham Kilmer
Southwest Airlines Announces Non-Stop Flights to San Diego

Weekly flights to San Diego will start running in June 2024.

By - Oct 29th, 2023 02:03 pm
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Image from the airport.

Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to San Diego.

Beginning June 8, the airline will run a nonstop flight to San Diego every Saturday on Boeing 737-700 aircraft. The flights will coincide with an extension of weekday service to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix out of Milwaukee.

“We know that there is strong demand to southern California, and these new flights will make it easy to enjoy the west coast nonstop from MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “We are happy to see that Southwest is expanding its flight offerings from MKE. Milwaukee travelers utilizing these flights will help ensure that this service will continue to be offered.”

The carrier is also planning to run weekday service to Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa during the spring break season. For March and April, it will also bring back weekend nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico and Sarasota, FL.

Southwest is the largest carrier for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. In August, the airline flew 34.5% of all passengers traveling through the airport. Earlier this year, Southwest announced flights to nine destinations out of Milwaukee, giving it 19 unique destinations out of Milwaukee Mitchell, the most of any carrier operating out of the airport.

