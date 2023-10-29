Southwest Airlines Announces Non-Stop Flights to San Diego
Weekly flights to San Diego will start running in June 2024.
Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to San Diego.
Beginning June 8, the airline will run a nonstop flight to San Diego every Saturday on Boeing 737-700 aircraft. The flights will coincide with an extension of weekday service to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix out of Milwaukee.
The carrier is also planning to run weekday service to Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa during the spring break season. For March and April, it will also bring back weekend nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico and Sarasota, FL.
Southwest is the largest carrier for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. In August, the airline flew 34.5% of all passengers traveling through the airport. Earlier this year, Southwest announced flights to nine destinations out of Milwaukee, giving it 19 unique destinations out of Milwaukee Mitchell, the most of any carrier operating out of the airport.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Transportation
-
Streetcar Extension Opens SundayOct 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Board Plans Lobbying Push for Transit FundingOct 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bipartisan Bill Restarts Driver EducationOct 25th, 2023 by Baylor Spears