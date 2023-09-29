Get 20% off to shop local, and support Urban Milwaukee.

This weekend, we’re holding a big sale for Urban Milwaukee members!

To show our appreciation to our members who support us and love Milwaukee, we are offering a gift to all Urban Milwaukee members: 20% off everything at Urban Milwaukee: The Store this weekend, starting on Friday, Sept. 29.

Our sister business oozes Milwaukee pride.

Clothing, puzzles, drinkware, magnets, candles, pins, buttons, books, etc., etc., etc.; it’s all there for you.

People’s Flag of Milwaukee t-shirt? You bet. Better yet, a People’s Flag of Milwaukee. Yup.

Love Milwaukee’s great public spaces?

How about a Jazzmine in the Park candle? Or Bradford Beach (On A Good Day) candle? We’ve got you covered.

Milwaukee puzzles? You’ve got options. But we’re partial to this one.

This deal is exclusive to Urban Milwaukee members and runs Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Shop in-person or online.

In-Person Hours

Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Members looking to take advantage of the discount can see a special code on the Members Giveaways page (members must be logged in to see the offer), which can be used when checking out online.

Want 20% Off, But Not a Member?

To receive your special 20% discount on all purchases at our store this weekend (normally 10% off for members), simply sign up to become an Urban Milwaukee member for just $9/month or $99/year. In addition, your membership will gain you access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and free tickets to marquee events, when available, with your membership.

So join us as a member today and shop local at UrbanMilwaukeeTheStore.com