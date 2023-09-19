Members can get two tickets worth $82 to 'Splash Hatch on the E Going Down,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Next Act Theatre’s Splash Hatch on the E Going Down.

Next Act Theater’s 2023-24 season opens with the Wisconsin premiere of Splash Hatch on the E Going Down by Kia Corthron (September 20 – October 15, 2023).

This is the first season selected by new Artistic Director Cody Estle. This season represents a new direction for the company – it is the first season in 30 years not selected by now-retired Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini. The upcoming season serves as an introduction to Estle for the Milwaukee audience and offers a lineup of four plays that alternates between timeless revivals and new American theatre.

The first play of Next Act Theater’s season, Splash Hatch on the E Going Down, is about Thyme, a young girl from Harlem, who is an excellent student and hyper-aware of environmental issues, including in her own neighborhood. She is also married and pregnant. Her husband Erry is sincere and mysteriously, increasingly ill. As her pregnancy develops and Erry declines, Thyme must reconcile her boundless collection of facts and data with the reality of her surroundings. Corthron vividly depicts the reality of how our systems often let society’s most vulnerable fall through the cracks. Cheryl Lynn Bruce (director and/or actor with such groups as the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theater, Lookingglass Theatre and Broadway’s The Grapes of Wrath; and winner of the Helen Hayes Award and Joseph Jefferson Award) will direct.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $41 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code which you will use to reserve your free ticket(s)

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 24 hours with instructions and a discount code for free ticket(s) that you use to select the date and time of the play you wish to attend

