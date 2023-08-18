Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With their hammers and screwdrivers at the ready, more than 500 volunteers will descend on a southside neighborhood this weekend to make essential home repairs.

Revitalize Milwaukee, a housing-focused nonprofit, will host its annual Block Build MKE event in the Muskego Way neighborhood. Repairs will be performed on 18 homes.

Planned projects include rebuilding porches, overhauling bathrooms, updating kitchens, accessibility improvements, painting and more.

“Each year, Block Build MKE improves the quality of life and stabilizes a Milwaukee neighborhood. The critical repairs completed are essential to helping homeowners stay in their homes,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee, in a statement. “Block Build MKE affirms Revitalize Milwaukee’s standing as a mandatory community resource. And we couldn’t do it without the support of our volunteers, partners and sponsors.”

The organization estimates the services it will provide Saturday are valued at more than $500,000. Since 2000, the free-home-repair organization reports it has repaired more than 3,400 homes and made $24 million of improvements.

Muskego Way is bounded by W. Greenfield Avenue, W. Becher Street, S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive (16th Street) and S. Layton Boulevard (27th Street). It has one of the highest population densities of any Milwaukee neighborhood and its residents are primarily Hispanic.

Revitalize Milwaukee is partnering with the Muskego Way Forward community organization on the project. The repairs are targeted at homes of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

“Milwaukee Christian Center and our Muskego Way Forward Initiative are so grateful that Revitalize Milwaukee chose the Muskego Way neighborhood for Block Build MKE 2023. By offering these incredible upgrades and repairs in this neighborhood, these volunteers are helping to keep homeowners in their homes and leading the charge to build strong neighborhoods,” said Karen Higgins, executive director of the Milwaukee Christian Center.

Home Depot is serving as the presenting sponsor. Associated Bank, Milwaukee Tool, Northwestern Mutual and Continental Properties are also sponsors.

Revitalize Milwaukee, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is in the midst of a large expansion. With $12 million in grant funding, the housing nonprofit is adding lead abatement, asthma safety and energy efficiency improvements to its core mission of providing critical home repairs.

The 2022 Block Build event focused on the Lindsay Heights neighborhood.