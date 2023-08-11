Jeramey Jannene

President Biden To Visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

President will tout "Bidenomics" in advance of GOP debate.

By - Aug 11th, 2023 05:44 pm
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic vision Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Carpenters Pittsburg Training Center in Pittsburgh. Photo by Adam Schultz/Official White House Photo.

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to tout “Bidenomics.” The visit comes two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris made multiple stops in Wisconsin and one week before Milwaukee is to host the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

“On Tuesday, August 15, the President will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, the President will deliver remarks on how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down,” said the White House in a press release.

It will be Biden’s first visit to Milwaukee since he attended Laborfest in September 2022. He last visited in Wisconsin in February when he toured a union training facility outside of Madison.

According to the White House, additional details on Biden’s visit, including the location, are to be announced in the coming days.

