Where To Find Free and Discounted School Supplies

And how you can help by contributing materials or donating money.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With young students returning to school soon, it’s time to start thinking about where to get school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks and pencils.

The cost of these can add up quickly but, luckily, churches, community organizations and others are organizing drives for families in our neighborhoods.

Most of the drives require your child to be present to receive free supplies.

Here is where you can go:

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center’s Back to school event: Thursday, Aug. 10

The event will take place at 930 W. Historic Mitchell St. from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include full backpack giveaways, Indian tacos, popsicles, balloon twisting and face painting.

You must have a tribal ID or proof of descendance.

Wellpoint Care Network’s Back-to-School Bash: Thursday, Aug. 10

This event will be at Wellpoint Care Network, 8901 W. Capitol Drive, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free backpacks stocked with school supplies, free haircuts, bounce houses and a video game party bus.

You can RSVP to request a backpack.

If there is bad weather, the event will be held on Friday, Aug. 11.

Hmong American Friendship Association’s 16th Annual Back To School & Health Resource Fair: Saturday, Aug. 12

This event will be at 3824 W. Vliet St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and staff will hand out backpacks with school supplies to students in the community. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive items. There will also be free games, activities, food, music and live performances.

Hey Gworl Back To School Hair Service: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug.13

This nonprofit is offering hair services to 30 amazing girls ages 4 to 18. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2435 W. National Ave.

Registration is required.

COA’s Beyond the Book Bag event: Friday, Aug. 25

The event will take place at Moody Park, 2320 W. Burleigh St., from noon to 3 p.m. It will include face painting, free food, a school supplies giveaway and community resources.

Back-to-School Family Rally: Saturday, Aug.26

This community event will take place at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers will provide free school supplies to families and will have family-friendly activities, a craft corner, entertainment and food vendors.

You must register your family by Aug. 18 to receive supplies.

Blessed Savior Catholic School Back to School Kick-off: Saturday, Aug.26

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5140 N. 55th St. and will provide community resources, activities for children, free school supplies, food and a DJ.

Holy Miracle Christian Church Back to School Bash: Saturday, Aug. 26

This event will be held at 5900 W. Center St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer free backpacks, school supplies and clothing.

Jelly Sosa’s Hair Bakery Back to School event: Sunday, Aug. 27

This event at 1123 W. Oklahoma Ave., will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer free haircuts, manicures, mini photo shoots and school supplies to students under 16. Jelly Sosa’s Hair Bakery is accepting donations for this event.

How to help

Milwaukee Public Schools is collecting school supplies, in-kind and monetary donations to purchase supplies through Sept. 30.

Capuchin Community Services is collecting in-kind and monetary donations now through Aug. 18.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County is collecting donations to purchase school supplies.

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission is collecting in-kind and monetary donations.

As part of the ninth Annual Sleepover for Education, Tracey Dent, executive director of Peace for Change Alliance, is collecting in-kind and monetary donations to bring school supplies to one MPS school. The sleepover will take place Aug. 11-Aug. 12.

First Day Fits is accepting clothing for young people returning to school.

Here’s where you can find free or discounted school supplies (and how you can help others) was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.