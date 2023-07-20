Family-Friendly Lakefront Art Event Returning to MAM

The series will take place across three weekends, offering outdoor activities including yoga, art, dancing and live music.

Lakeside at MAM is back for another year, bringing an afternoon of family-friendly, outdoor fun to the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

With six dates spanning three weekends, the event will activate the museum’s east lawn during the final, sizzling days of summer, offering a variety of activities including yoga, dance classes, meditation, art projects and performances from local musicians — all with a lake view.

The free event series will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29 through 30 and Aug. 12-13 and 19-20.

“Lakeside at MAM welcomes Milwaukee performers and partners who bring the community together through art, music, movement, and more,” said a news release from the organization.

Each day of the event series will feature a different lineup of activities and performers, though some offerings will be recurring. Kohl’s Art Studio will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of the series, hosting hands-on art making inspired by the museum’s artworks.

An all-levels yoga class led by Embody Yoga will take place from 11 a.m. to noon each day of the series. Attendees should arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of class equipped with a mat and water bottle.

Musical performers and partners of MAM at Lakeside include Aidan Brusubardis, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, A-BIZ from HYFIN, DJ DRiPSweat, Dori Zori from Radio Milwaukee, Embody Yoga, Father Sky, Javier Red’s Imagery Converter, Ko-Thi Dance Company, Melissa Blue, Ni’Sea Earth, Orlando Peña, Painted Caves, Rooted MKE, Roxie Beane, Skai Academy, The Anne Heaton Band, True Skool, and We 3 Ukes featuring Milwaukee Steve.

A detailed schedule for each day of the series is available online.

If the weather is uncooperative, or you want to gather inspiration before heading to the Kohl’s Art Studio, the museum itself has several exhibitions to choose from.

“Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890–1980,” which offers a glimpse into the “extensive design exchanges between the United States and Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland during the 20th century,” will be on display through July 23.

More than 180 objects are included in the exhibition, including furniture, textiles, drawings, ceramics, jewelry, glass, and product designs.

“In Honor of Kevin Fahey: Selections from the Fahey/Grzebielski Collection” will be on display through Oct. 1. The collection, donated by Milwaukee Art Museum members Kevin Fahey and Ray Grzebielski boasts more than 200 prints and drawings artists such as John Taylor Arms, Martin Lewis and James McNeill Whistler.

Another exhibition, “A Very Strong Likeness of Her: Portraiture and Identity in the British Colonial World,” will be available to view through Oct. 22. The unusual exhibit focuses on a single work by Francis Cotes of a young girl. Further study of the painting — which at first appears to be a simple image — reveals “a complex story of identity, family dynamics, and British colonialism in Jamaica,” according to the museum’s description.