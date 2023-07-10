Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With the arrival of summer weather, many people look forward to outdoor activities that include grilling and bonfires. While these activities can be fun and enjoyable, it’s crucial to prioritize fire safety to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of everyone involved. By following a few simple guidelines and practicing caution, you can enjoy grilling and bonfires while minimizing the risk of fires.

Grilling Fire Safety:

Choose a Safe Location

Select a safe location for your grill, avoiding flammable materials such as overhanging branches, fences, or buildings. Ensure the grill is stable and positioned on a level surface to prevent tipping over.

Keep a Safe Distance

Maintain a safe distance between the grill and any structures, including your home, shed, or deck. Experts recommend keeping at least 10 feet of clearance. This precaution helps prevent accidental fires and ensures the safety of your property.

Properly Light and Monitor the Grill

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for lighting your grill safely. Never use flammable liquids like gasoline or other accelerants to start or reignite the flames. Instead, use charcoal starter fluid specifically designed for grilling. Once the grill is lit, never leave it unattended, and closely monitor the cooking process.

Keep a Fire Extinguisher or Baking Soda Nearby

Have a fire extinguisher or baking soda nearby when grilling. In an emergency, these resources can help quickly extinguish a fire. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire or flare-up. It’s advantageous to be prepared and to act promptly in case of a minor flare-up or accident.

Properly Dispose of the Charcoal

After grilling, ensure that the charcoal is completely extinguished before disposing of it. Allow it to cool for several hours, then soak it in water. Once cooled, dispose of the charcoal in a metal container designated for that purpose.

Bonfire Fire Safety:

Choose a Safe Location

Select an open area away from structures, trees, and flammable objects. Clear the surrounding area of dry leaves, vegetation, and debris that could easily catch fire.

Build a Proper Fire Pit

If you’re using a fire pit, ensure it’s designed for safe and controlled burning. Use a fire-resistant container or construct a fire ring with non-flammable materials such as rocks or bricks. The fire pit should be on a level surface and placed on non-combustible ground.

Monitor the Fire

Never leave a bonfire unattended. Assign a responsible adult to supervise the fire at all times. Keep a close eye on the flames and ensure that the fire remains within the designated area. Never use accelerants to start or reignite the flame.

Extinguish the Fire Safely

When you’re done with the bonfire, it’s essential to extinguish the flames properly. Use water or sand to douse the fire, making sure all embers are fully extinguished. Stir the ashes to expose any remaining hot spots and continue pouring water until everything is cool.

Grilling and bonfires are enjoyable outdoor activities that bring people together. However, it’s crucial to prioritize fire safety to prevent accidents and protect lives and property. Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, and by practicing caution, outdoor activities can be enjoyable and safe for all. Visit thesilverlining.com to learn more about setting up your backyard safely this summer.