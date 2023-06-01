Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As summer approaches, it’s important to ensure that your home is safe and free from potential hazards. With warmer weather and more time spent outdoors, you need to be aware of the dangers that can arise in and around your home.

According to the National Safety Council, preventable injury-related deaths in the home have increased by 62% over the past decade. It pays to take some time to optimize your home safety by focusing on a few key areas including falls, chemicals, pests, sharp objects, and fire hazards.

Falls

One of the most common causes of injuries in the home is falls. As people spend more time outdoors during the summer, there are a few things to keep in mind to prevent falls. First, make sure that any outdoor walkways are free from clutter and debris, as these can create tripping hazards. If you have children, make sure that outdoor play equipment is in good condition and that they’re supervised while playing. Inside the home, be sure to use non-slip mats in the bathroom and make sure that stairways have sturdy handrails.

Chemicals

Many people use chemicals to clean or maintain their homes, but they can be hazardous if not used properly. Make sure that all chemicals are stored in their original containers and out of reach of children. To prevent poisoning, make sure that all medications and household chemicals are stored in a locked cabinet or out of reach of children. Always read and follow the instructions carefully when using any chemical. Lastly, consider using non-toxic cleaning products as a safer alternative.

Pests

Summer is a prime time for pests, such as mosquitoes, ants, and flies. To keep pests at bay, ensure that all screens on doors and windows are in good condition and properly fitted. Make sure that all food is stored in airtight containers, and don’t leave any food out for extended periods of time. If you have a pest problem, consider hiring a professional exterminator to address the issue safely and effectively.

Sharp Objects

Sharp objects such as knives, scissors, and gardening tools can cause serious injury if not used properly or stored safely. Make sure that all sharp objects are stored in a secure location and out of reach of children. Always use caution when handling any sharp object. Keeping them properly maintained and sharpened ensures they’ll work efficiently and effectively.

Fire Hazards

Finally, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards in the home. This includes potential sources of ignition, such as candles or cigarettes, and making sure that they are not left unattended. Also, be sure to test smoke alarms regularly and replace batteries as needed. If you plan to grill outdoors, make sure that the grill is placed away from any flammable materials and that it is properly cleaned and maintained.

By taking steps to prevent potential hazards, you can help ensure that your home is safe and enjoyable for everyone. Visit thesilverlining.com to learn more about optimizing your home to be more secure and equipped to handle any issue that may arise can make a big difference in regard to home safety.