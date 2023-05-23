Our members can get two free tickets worth $70 to the "Magnificent Bird," while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Magnificent Bird concert.

Join Present Music and the Milwaukee Opera Theatre at Jan Serr Studio to present composer/singer/songwriter and multi-genre phenom Gabriel Kahane in a live, expanded concert version of his introspective album Magnificent Bird, backed by a Present Music string quartet.

The 2022 album Magnificent Bird, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a gorgeous, intimate collection of 10 musical snapshots,” chronicles the final month of a year the composer spent on hiatus from the internet. Kahane will perform as a vocalist, guitarist and pianist, and include 21 songs and storytelling to illustrate his year-long journey.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI .

to reserve ticket(s) for the Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. You’re ticket(s) will be available at will call at the event.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.