This immaculate, updated rustic chic one bedroom on the river, comes with a boat slip and two parking spaces, can be yours at Water Street Lofts! The use of corrugated tin and reclaimed wood from a barn in Northern Wisconsin as baseboards, trim, and doors, compliments the original timber beam ceilings and exposed Cream City Brick. The cleverly used space in this condo includes an Amish made custom banquet with vintage ice cream parlor table, an Amish made custom four piece entrance unit (built in shelves/drop zone, storage bench, pantry and coat rack), an Amish made bathroom storage cabinet, a rare vintage school wall map and bar stools. Convenient in-unit laundry. Enjoy the Milwaukee River, neighborhood and fireworks from your private balcony. Only steps away from the pedestrian friendly Third Ward that is filled with restaurants, theater, galleries, shops, pickle ball courts and so much more.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 200 S. Water St., #204

Size: 932 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 1875

Parking: Two spaces and one bout slip

Price: $425,000

Taxes: $6,760

Condo Fee: $296/Month

MLS#: 1831427

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.