New apps can keep you safe, improve your driving, while keeping you informed.

While our mobile phones are with us at most times of the day and can become a distraction when driving, there are some good things technology can provide us.

GPS navigation and maps can be extremely helpful in reducing stress when driving to an unfamiliar location. In addition, there are also apps available that can assist with improving a driver’s skill level.

Below are a few more ways these safe driving apps can help you:

Data increases your road awareness. The metrics from these apps can help you focus on areas that need improvement such as hard braking or fast acceleration.

Check out this safety summary put together by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company that includes more detailed information about how these apps can help you: