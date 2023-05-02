Smartphones Don’t Have to Distract You While Driving
New apps can keep you safe, improve your driving, while keeping you informed.
While our mobile phones are with us at most times of the day and can become a distraction when driving, there are some good things technology can provide us.
GPS navigation and maps can be extremely helpful in reducing stress when driving to an unfamiliar location. In addition, there are also apps available that can assist with improving a driver’s skill level.
Below are a few more ways these safe driving apps can help you:
- Data increases your road awareness. The metrics from these apps can help you focus on areas that need improvement such as hard braking or fast acceleration.
- Safe driving apps can change your cell phone usage habits. Some apps will block you from using your cellphone while driving.
- Drivers walk away with specific tips. These apps can provide driving feedback specific to you and your driving habits, instead of just offering generic safe driving advice.
- Drivers can challenge themselves to get better. Some apps will give you a score that you can try and improve upon each time you drive.
Check out this safety summary put together by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company that includes more detailed information about how these apps can help you:
- DriveSafe.ly – Designed to address a major cause of distracted driving accidents – reading text messages while behind the wheel. DriveSafe.ly converts text messages into audio messages. After delivering the audio message, the app sends a text message indicating the driver is unable to answer right away.
- iOnRoad – With nearly a million downloads, iOnRoad combines several different features to measure the distance between you and the car in front of you. A flashing warning notice appears on the cell phone screen if you get too close. The app can also block calls, emails, and text messages.
- Mojo – This app keeps track of how many times you’re swiping, typing, and taking calls on your phone. Drivers can rack up points that convert to gift cards at national retailers and restaurants.