Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Before heading off to spend some time with your family for the holiday, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Milwaukee this weekend. For example, you could take your furry friend to Doggy Day at the Deer District, and celebrate baseball and beer at Broken Bat Brewing‘s Six Year Anniversary Party, or check out the new spring pop-up series at Crossroads Collective.

April 7: NEWSKI Record Release Show at Anodyne

Milwaukee musician Brett Newski recently went viral with a video of him performing a song in a Chipotle. Now, Newski is celebrating the release of his new record with a show at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W. Bruce St., featuring special guests Valentiger, who are coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan to help celebrate. American Songwriter describes Newski’s sound as perfectly showcasing “the unapologetically frank but not overly aggressive nature of 90s alt. rock.”

Broken Bat Brewing, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., is celebrating its sixth birthday, featuring five beer releases available on tap and in cans. The party will also feature a stadium-style concession stand hosted by Pop’s Kettle Corn, multiple food trucks including Chucho’s Red Taco and a Milwaukee baseball viewing party on the brewery’s Wiffle ball field. The brewery recommends bringing camp chairs, blankets or sleeping bags for the viewing party. DJ Fat Mackin’ will close out the night with some music. The event will run from 12 p.m. to midnight.

April 8: Doggy Day at Deer District

The Deer District will become the Doggy District this weekend during the second annual Doggy Day – an event presented by Winston’s Wishes. Doggy Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature over 60 local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes and activities for dogs and dog-lovers alike. The event is a benefit for Winston’s Wishes, a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that focuses on supporting dogs unfit for shelters as well as senior dogs who need additional care.

April 8-May 29: ‘Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies’

The Mitchell Park Domes’ latest exhibit, titled “Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies,” opens this weekend and will run through the month of May. The exhibit celebrates the transformation of winter to spring, starting with the “Chilly White” Easter lilies, then moving to the “Beauty of Spring” tulips. The Domes are open six days a week and closed on Tuesdays.

Environmental sustainability is the name of the game at Green Fest MKE, an event showcasing solar energy options, weatherization and environmental health and wellness. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Green Fest MKE will be set up at Flores Hall, 2997 S. 20th St. The event will feature workshops, panels and lectures on subjects like recycling, natural foods, gardening and more. The event promises entertainment as well, ensuring that the festival makes learning about these subjects fun.

April 9: Spring Pop-Up Series at Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., is celebrating spring with a pop-up series focusing on a different local business every Sunday. The business will set up shop in the Collective’s dining room, and will be on site from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This week, Chelotzin Plants, a Latin and women-owned plant pop-up shop, will have plenty of options for bringing some green back into your home now that the weather is getting warmer outside.