Welcome to Harbor Front Condominiums in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, where you’ll find this stunning two-bedroom condo boasting breathtaking views of Summerfest, Downtown Milwaukee, and Lake Michigan. As you step inside, you’ll immediately be struck by the elegant and warm feel of the cream city brick wall that runs the length of the main room.

The living room is flooded with natural light and offers the perfect space for relaxing or entertaining guests. Enjoy cooking in the fully equipped modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, providing an ideal spot for intimate dinners or gatherings.

Retreat to the primary bedroom with its own private en-suite bathroom, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The second bedroom is perfect for guests, a home office or a workout room. With large windows throughout the condo, you’ll have plenty of natural light and stunning views in every room.

Step out onto the private balcony and take in the incredible panoramic views of Summerfest, Downtown Milwaukee, and Lake Michigan. The Harbor Front Condominiums offer amenities such a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, on-site superintendents and private parking.

Located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, you’ll be steps away from some of the city’s best restaurants, bars, and shops. Whether you’re looking for a quiet evening at home or an exciting night out on the town, this two-bedroom condo at Harbor Front Condominiums has everything you need to enjoy the best of urban living. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make it yours!

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., #314

Size: 1,413 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2004

Parking: 2 Indoor Spaces (1 Deeded & 1 Leased)

Price: $695,000

Taxes: $14,500

Condo Fee: $517/Month

MLS#: 1828677

