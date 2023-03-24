Rodeo-Themed Tavern With Mechanical Bull Planned for South Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new neighborhood tavern is slated to open on the South Side, with a name that speaks for itself. Fiesta Rodeo would replace Gary J’s Sixteen Street Pub at 3303 S. 16th St., featuring a full bar, entertainment and a mechanical bull — one of a rare few in the city.

Owner Jose Luis Miranda Gutierrez applied for a liquor license for the business, which would be located in a mostly residential area just south of Ascension St. Francis Hospital.

With the mechanical bull checking the rodeo box, Miranda Gutierrez plans to bring the fiesta with DJ performances, a jukebox and movie screenings, according to the license application.

The 6,359-square-foot tavern space would include 11 tables with seating for approximately 45 guests, plus up to a dozen stools at a peninsula bar, according to building plans submitted along with the license application. Miranda Gutierrez also plans to add a projector screen on one wall, as well as activate a side patio space.

The two-story building contains three apartments on its upper level, according to an online listing. Alfredo Nungaray purchased the property in 2021.

Miranda Gutierrez would rent the space for his tavern, with a lease to start April 1.

Fiesta Rodeo is expected to open May 1, granted the Milwaukee Common Council approves its license. At this time, the business has not indicated plans to serve food, though the previous tenant, Gary J-S, offered pub fare.

Once open, Fiesta Rodeo plans to operate daily from noon until 2 a.m., according to the license application.

The upcoming tavern would join country-western bar Red Rock Saloon, 1225 N. Water St., among the ranks of Milwaukee establishments with mechanical bulls. The rodeo simulators are available to rent locally through a variety of companies.

