Summerfest Unveils 2023 Schedule
Here's an easy-to-read schedule, grouped by date and stage.
Mark your calendars.
Summerfest returns over the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.
“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said CEO Don Smiley in a statement.
The list of acts includes those with ticketed performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as well as those performing on free stages. Several more acts, including a handful of headliners, remain to be announced.
We’ve formatted all of the acts into a list sorted date, stage and time.
Thursday, June 22
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. – Eric Church and Elle King
BMO Pavilion
- 5:30 p.m. – Larry Fleet
- 10 p.m. – Cheap Trick
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 8 p.m. – Third World
- 10 p.m. – The Wailers
Generac Power Stage
- 10 p.m. – Declan McKenna
- 7:30 p.m. – The Moss
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 3:30 p.m. – Rosa Linn
- 4:15 p.m. – Frank Walker
- 6:15 p.m. – Forester
- 8:15 p.m. – Lost Kings
- 10:15 p.m. – Gryffin
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 3:30 p.m. – Chris Duarte
- 7:30 p.m. – Mindi Abair
- 9:30 p.m. – Buddy Guy
USCellular Connection Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Reverend Horton Heat
- 10 p.m. – Three 6 Mafia
Friday, June 23
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. – Zac Brown Band and The Marcus King Band
BMO Pavilion
- 7:30 p.m. – Deer Tick
- 9:30 p.m. – The Avett Brothers
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 4 p.m. – Ruby Waters
- 10 p.m. – Tegan & Sara
Generac Power Stage
- 3:30 p.m. – Caroline Jones
- 5:30 p.m. – Breland
- 7:15 p.m. – Paris Paloma
- 8:20 p.m. – Allison Ponthier
- 9:30 p.m. – Bleachers
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Party Shirt
- 6:15 p.m. – Thomas Jack
- 8:15 p.m. – Sam Feldt
- 10:15 p.m. – Sofi Tukker
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 5:30 p.m. – The Romantics
- 10 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums
USCellular Connection Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Autograph
- 6:15 p.m. – Vixen
- 10 p.m. – Queensryche
Saturday, June 24
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7 p.m. – James Taylor and Sheryl Crow
BMO Pavilion
- 3:30 p.m. – Vanilla Fudge
- 9:30 p.m. – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- 7:30 p.m. – Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 4 p.m. – Fleece
- 6 p.m. – The Brook & The Bluff
- 8 p.m. – Adam Melchor
- 10 p.m. – Noah Kahan
Generac Power Stage
- 3 p.m. – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- 6:30 p.m. – Homixde Gang
- 8 p.m. – Destroy Loney
- 10 p.m. – NLE Choppa
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 6:15 p.m. – MC Davo
- 8:15 p.m. – Tornillo
- 10:15 p.m. – Santa Fe Klan
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 5:30 p.m. – Wishbone Ash
- 10 p.m. – Lyle Lovett
USCellular Connection Stage
- 6:15 p.m. – Kidd G
- 8:15 p.m. – Austin Snell
- 10 p.m. – Brett Eldredge
Thursday, June 29
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band
BMO Pavilion
- 9:30 p.m. – Cypress Hill
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 4 p.m. – The Georgia Satellites
- 8 p.m. – The National Parks
- 10 p.m. – Greensky Bluegrass
Generac Power Stage
- 3:30 p.m. – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
- 5:30 p.m. – Andrew Duhon
- 9:30 p.m. – Lord Huron
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Debbie Gibson
- 8:15 p.m. – Mat Kearney
- 10:15 p.m. – Vance Joy
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 5:30 p.m. – Shinyribs
- 10 p.m. – Night Ranger
USCellular Connection Stage
- 10 p.m. – Coi Leray
Friday, June 30
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. – Bonobo, Drama, Odesza and QRTR
BMO Pavilion
- 9:30 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 6 p.m. – Lucius Arthur
- 8 p.m. – Beach Weather
- 10 p.m. – Lovelytheband
Generac Power Stage
- 5:30 p.m. – BabyJake
- 7:30 p.m. – Nicky Youre
- 9:30 p.m. – Yung Gravy
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 10:15 p.m. – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 4 p.m. – Thaikkudam Bridge
- 5:30 p.m. – Survivor
- 10 p.m. – 38 Special
USCellular Connection Stage
- 6:15 p.m. – Nate Smith
- 10 p.m. – Mitchell Tenpenny
Saturday, July 1
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Not announced
BMO Pavilion
- 7:30 p.m. – Jordy
- 9:30 p.m. – Ava Max
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 10 p.m. – Sean Paul
Generac Power Stage
- 9:30 p.m. – Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 10:15 p.m. – Brett Young
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 3:30 p.m. – Spin Doctors
- 9:30 p.m. – Yellowcard
USCellular Connection Stage
- 2:30 p.m. – The James Hunter Six
- 6:15 p.m. – Wang Chung
- 8 p.m. – Jesus Jones
- 10 p.m. – A Flock of Seagulls
Thursday, July 6
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Not announced
BMO Pavilion
- 5:30 p.m. – The Docksiders
- 9:30 p.m. – Lauren Daigle
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 10 p.m. – Dinosaur Jr.
Generac Power Stage
- 1:45 p.m. – The Beaches
- 3:30 p.m. – Leah Kate
- 5:30 p.m. – Joey Valence & Brae
- 7:30 p.m. – The Regrettes
- 9:30 p.m. – Yungblud
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Runaway June
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 1:45 p.m. – Lifeguard
- 3:30 p.m. – Horsegirl
- 5:30 p.m. – Jenny Lewis
- 7:30 p.m. – Cautious Clay
- 10 p.m. – The War on Drugs
USCellular Connection Stage
- 6 p.m. – The Fufs
- 10 p.m. – Smash Mouth
Friday, July 7
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. – Zach Bryan
BMO Pavilion
- 7:30 p.m. – Jet Black Roses
- 9:30 p.m. – Styx
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 6 p.m. – Tito Puente, Jr.
- 10 p.m. – Grupo Niche
Generac Power Stage
- 1:45 p.m. – Disq
- 3:30 p.m. – Cafune
- 5:30 p.m. – Andy Shauf
- 7:30 p.m. – Built to Spill
- 9:30 p.m. – Japanese Breakfast
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 4:15 p.m. – Here Come The Mummies
- 6:15 p.m. – Good Boy Daisy
- 8:15 p.m. – Piqued Jacks
- 10:15 p.m. – The Pretty Reckless
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 5:30 p.m. – Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- 7:30 p.m. – Soul Asylum
- 9:30 p.m. – Collective Soul
USCellular Connection Stage
- 6:15 p.m. – Annie Bosko
- 8:15 p.m. – Frank Ray
- 10 p.m. – Tyler Hubbard
Saturday, July 8
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7 p.m. – AJR and Imagine Dragons
BMO Pavilion
- Not announced
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 4 p.m. – Saliva
- 6 p.m. – Buckcherry
- 10 p.m. – Tesla
Generac Power Stage
- 7:30 p.m. – BBNO$
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
- 6:15 p.m. – The Mountain Goats
- 8:15 p.m. – Momma
- 10:15 p.m. – Fleet Foxes
Uline Warehouse Stage
- 9 p.m. – Smokey Robinson
USCellular Connection Stage
- 12:45 p.m. – Kalie Shorr
- 2:30 p.m. – Greylan James
- 4:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters
- 6:15 p.m. – Corey Kent
- 8:15 p.m. – Morgan Wade
- 10 p.m. – Scotty McCreery
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.