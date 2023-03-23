Summerfest Unveils 2023 Schedule

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mark your calendars.

Summerfest returns over the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

In one of the surest signs summer is coming, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced all of the headliners Thursday morning.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said CEO Don Smiley in a statement.

The list of acts includes those with ticketed performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as well as those performing on free stages. Several more acts, including a handful of headliners, remain to be announced.

We’ve formatted all of the acts into a list sorted date, stage and time.

Thursday, June 22

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. – Eric Church and Elle King

BMO Pavilion

5:30 p.m. – Larry Fleet

10 p.m. – Cheap Trick

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

8 p.m. – Third World

10 p.m. – The Wailers

Generac Power Stage

10 p.m. – Declan McKenna

7:30 p.m. – The Moss

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

3:30 p.m. – Rosa Linn

4:15 p.m. – Frank Walker

6:15 p.m. – Forester

8:15 p.m. – Lost Kings

10:15 p.m. – Gryffin

Uline Warehouse Stage

3:30 p.m. – Chris Duarte

7:30 p.m. – Mindi Abair

9:30 p.m. – Buddy Guy

USCellular Connection Stage

4:15 p.m. – Reverend Horton Heat

10 p.m. – Three 6 Mafia

Friday, June 23

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. – Zac Brown Band and The Marcus King Band

BMO Pavilion

7:30 p.m. – Deer Tick

9:30 p.m. – The Avett Brothers

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4 p.m. – Ruby Waters

10 p.m. – Tegan & Sara

Generac Power Stage

3:30 p.m. – Caroline Jones

5:30 p.m. – Breland

7:15 p.m. – Paris Paloma

8:20 p.m. – Allison Ponthier

9:30 p.m. – Bleachers

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

4:15 p.m. – Party Shirt

6:15 p.m. – Thomas Jack

8:15 p.m. – Sam Feldt

10:15 p.m. – Sofi Tukker

Uline Warehouse Stage

5:30 p.m. – The Romantics

10 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums

USCellular Connection Stage

4:15 p.m. – Autograph

6:15 p.m. – Vixen

10 p.m. – Queensryche

Saturday, June 24

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7 p.m. – James Taylor and Sheryl Crow

BMO Pavilion

3:30 p.m. – Vanilla Fudge

9:30 p.m. – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7:30 p.m. – Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4 p.m. – Fleece

6 p.m. – The Brook & The Bluff

8 p.m. – Adam Melchor

10 p.m. – Noah Kahan

Generac Power Stage

3 p.m. – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

6:30 p.m. – Homixde Gang

8 p.m. – Destroy Loney

10 p.m. – NLE Choppa

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

6:15 p.m. – MC Davo

8:15 p.m. – Tornillo

10:15 p.m. – Santa Fe Klan

Uline Warehouse Stage

5:30 p.m. – Wishbone Ash

10 p.m. – Lyle Lovett

USCellular Connection Stage

6:15 p.m. – Kidd G

8:15 p.m. – Austin Snell

10 p.m. – Brett Eldredge

Thursday, June 29

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

BMO Pavilion

9:30 p.m. – Cypress Hill

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4 p.m. – The Georgia Satellites

8 p.m. – The National Parks

10 p.m. – Greensky Bluegrass

Generac Power Stage

3:30 p.m. – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

5:30 p.m. – Andrew Duhon

9:30 p.m. – Lord Huron

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

4:15 p.m. – Debbie Gibson

8:15 p.m. – Mat Kearney

10:15 p.m. – Vance Joy

Uline Warehouse Stage

5:30 p.m. – Shinyribs

10 p.m. – Night Ranger

USCellular Connection Stage

10 p.m. – Coi Leray

Friday, June 30

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. – Bonobo, Drama, Odesza and QRTR

BMO Pavilion

9:30 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

6 p.m. – Lucius Arthur

8 p.m. – Beach Weather

10 p.m. – Lovelytheband

Generac Power Stage

5:30 p.m. – BabyJake

7:30 p.m. – Nicky Youre

9:30 p.m. – Yung Gravy

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

10:15 p.m. – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Uline Warehouse Stage

4 p.m. – Thaikkudam Bridge

5:30 p.m. – Survivor

10 p.m. – 38 Special

USCellular Connection Stage

6:15 p.m. – Nate Smith

10 p.m. – Mitchell Tenpenny

Saturday, July 1

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Not announced

BMO Pavilion

7:30 p.m. – Jordy

9:30 p.m. – Ava Max

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

10 p.m. – Sean Paul

Generac Power Stage

9:30 p.m. – Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

10:15 p.m. – Brett Young

Uline Warehouse Stage

3:30 p.m. – Spin Doctors

9:30 p.m. – Yellowcard

USCellular Connection Stage

2:30 p.m. – The James Hunter Six

6:15 p.m. – Wang Chung

8 p.m. – Jesus Jones

10 p.m. – A Flock of Seagulls

Thursday, July 6

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Not announced

BMO Pavilion

5:30 p.m. – The Docksiders

9:30 p.m. – Lauren Daigle

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

10 p.m. – Dinosaur Jr.

Generac Power Stage

1:45 p.m. – The Beaches

3:30 p.m. – Leah Kate

5:30 p.m. – Joey Valence & Brae

7:30 p.m. – The Regrettes

9:30 p.m. – Yungblud

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

4:15 p.m. – Runaway June

Uline Warehouse Stage

1:45 p.m. – Lifeguard

3:30 p.m. – Horsegirl

5:30 p.m. – Jenny Lewis

7:30 p.m. – Cautious Clay

10 p.m. – The War on Drugs

USCellular Connection Stage

6 p.m. – The Fufs

10 p.m. – Smash Mouth

Friday, July 7

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. – Zach Bryan

BMO Pavilion

7:30 p.m. – Jet Black Roses

9:30 p.m. – Styx

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

6 p.m. – Tito Puente, Jr.

10 p.m. – Grupo Niche

Generac Power Stage

1:45 p.m. – Disq

3:30 p.m. – Cafune

5:30 p.m. – Andy Shauf

7:30 p.m. – Built to Spill

9:30 p.m. – Japanese Breakfast

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

4:15 p.m. – Here Come The Mummies

6:15 p.m. – Good Boy Daisy

8:15 p.m. – Piqued Jacks

10:15 p.m. – The Pretty Reckless

Uline Warehouse Stage

5:30 p.m. – Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

featuring 7:30 p.m. – Soul Asylum

9:30 p.m. – Collective Soul

USCellular Connection Stage

6:15 p.m. – Annie Bosko

8:15 p.m. – Frank Ray

10 p.m. – Tyler Hubbard

Saturday, July 8

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7 p.m. – AJR and Imagine Dragons

BMO Pavilion

Not announced

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4 p.m. – Saliva

6 p.m. – Buckcherry

10 p.m. – Tesla

Generac Power Stage

7:30 p.m. – BBNO$

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

6:15 p.m. – The Mountain Goats

8:15 p.m. – Momma

10:15 p.m. – Fleet Foxes

Uline Warehouse Stage

9 p.m. – Smokey Robinson

USCellular Connection Stage