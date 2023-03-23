Jeramey Jannene

Summerfest Unveils 2023 Schedule

Here's an easy-to-read schedule, grouped by date and stage.

By - Mar 23rd, 2023 10:10 am
ZZ Top at Summerfest 2021. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mark your calendars.

Summerfest returns over the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

In one of the surest signs summer is coming, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced all of the headliners Thursday morning.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said CEO Don Smiley in a statement.

The list of acts includes those with ticketed performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as well as those performing on free stages. Several more acts, including a handful of headliners, remain to be announced.

We’ve formatted all of the acts into a list sorted date, stage and time.

Thursday, June 22

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7:30 p.m. – Eric Church and Elle King

BMO Pavilion

  • 5:30 p.m. – Larry Fleet 
  • 10 p.m. – Cheap Trick

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 8 p.m. – Third World
  • 10 p.m. – The Wailers 

Generac Power Stage

  • 10 p.m. – Declan McKenna
  • 7:30 p.m. – The Moss

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 3:30 p.m. – Rosa Linn
  • 4:15 p.m. – Frank Walker
  • 6:15 p.m. – Forester
  • 8:15 p.m. – Lost Kings
  • 10:15 p.m. – Gryffin

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 3:30 p.m. – Chris Duarte
  • 7:30 p.m. – Mindi Abair
  • 9:30 p.m. – Buddy Guy

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Reverend Horton Heat
  • 10 p.m. – Three 6 Mafia

Friday, June 23

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7:30 p.m. – Zac Brown Band and The Marcus King Band

BMO Pavilion

  • 7:30 p.m. – Deer Tick
  • 9:30 p.m. – The Avett Brothers

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 4 p.m. – Ruby Waters
  • 10 p.m. – Tegan & Sara 

Generac Power Stage

  • 3:30 p.m. – Caroline Jones
  • 5:30 p.m. – Breland
  • 7:15 p.m. – Paris Paloma
  • 8:20 p.m. – Allison Ponthier 
  • 9:30 p.m. – Bleachers

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Party Shirt
  • 6:15 p.m. – Thomas Jack 
  • 8:15 p.m. – Sam Feldt
  • 10:15 p.m. – Sofi Tukker

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 5:30 p.m. – The Romantics
  • 10 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Autograph 
  • 6:15 p.m. – Vixen
  • 10 p.m. – Queensryche 

Saturday, June 24

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7 p.m. – James Taylor and Sheryl Crow

BMO Pavilion

  • 3:30 p.m. – Vanilla Fudge
  • 9:30 p.m. – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • 7:30 p.m. – Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets 

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 4 p.m. – Fleece
  • 6 p.m. – The Brook & The Bluff
  • 8 p.m. – Adam Melchor
  • 10 p.m. – Noah Kahan

Generac Power Stage

  • 3 p.m. – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • 6:30 p.m. – Homixde Gang
  • 8 p.m. – Destroy Loney
  • 10 p.m. – NLE Choppa

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 6:15 p.m. – MC Davo
  • 8:15 p.m. – Tornillo
  • 10:15 p.m. – Santa Fe Klan

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 5:30 p.m. – Wishbone Ash
  • 10 p.m. – Lyle Lovett

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 6:15 p.m. – Kidd G
  • 8:15 p.m. – Austin Snell
  • 10 p.m. – Brett Eldredge

Thursday, June 29

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7:30 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

BMO Pavilion

  • 9:30 p.m. – Cypress Hill

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 4 p.m. – The Georgia Satellites
  • 8 p.m. – The National Parks
  • 10 p.m. – Greensky Bluegrass

Generac Power Stage

  • 3:30 p.m. – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
  • 5:30 p.m. – Andrew Duhon
  • 9:30 p.m. – Lord Huron

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Debbie Gibson
  • 8:15 p.m. – Mat Kearney
  • 10:15 p.m. – Vance Joy

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 5:30 p.m. – Shinyribs
  • 10 p.m. – Night Ranger

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 10 p.m. – Coi Leray

Friday, June 30

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7:30 p.m. – Bonobo, Drama, Odesza and QRTR

BMO Pavilion

  • 9:30 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 6 p.m. – Lucius Arthur
  • 8 p.m. – Beach Weather
  • 10 p.m. – Lovelytheband

Generac Power Stage

  • 5:30 p.m. – BabyJake
  • 7:30 p.m. – Nicky Youre
  • 9:30 p.m. – Yung Gravy

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 10:15 p.m. – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 4 p.m. – Thaikkudam Bridge
  • 5:30 p.m. – Survivor
  • 10 p.m. – 38 Special

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 6:15 p.m. – Nate Smith
  • 10 p.m. – Mitchell Tenpenny

Saturday, July 1

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • Not announced

BMO Pavilion

  • 7:30 p.m. – Jordy
  • 9:30 p.m. – Ava Max

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 10 p.m. – Sean Paul

Generac Power Stage

  • 9:30 p.m. – Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 10:15 p.m. – Brett Young

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 3:30 p.m. – Spin Doctors
  • 9:30 p.m. – Yellowcard 

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 2:30 p.m. – The James Hunter Six
  • 6:15 p.m. – Wang Chung
  • 8 p.m. – Jesus Jones
  • 10 p.m. – A Flock of Seagulls

Thursday, July 6

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • Not announced

BMO Pavilion

  • 5:30 p.m. – The Docksiders
  • 9:30 p.m. – Lauren Daigle

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 10 p.m. – Dinosaur Jr.

Generac Power Stage

  • 1:45 p.m. – The Beaches
  • 3:30 p.m. – Leah Kate
  • 5:30 p.m. – Joey Valence & Brae
  • 7:30 p.m. – The Regrettes
  • 9:30 p.m. – Yungblud

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Runaway June

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 1:45 p.m. – Lifeguard
  • 3:30 p.m. – Horsegirl
  • 5:30 p.m. – Jenny Lewis
  • 7:30 p.m. – Cautious Clay
  • 10 p.m. – The War on Drugs

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 6 p.m. – The Fufs
  • 10 p.m. – Smash Mouth

Friday, July 7

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7:30 p.m. – Zach Bryan

BMO Pavilion

  • 7:30 p.m. – Jet Black Roses
  • 9:30 p.m. – Styx

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 6 p.m. – Tito Puente, Jr.
  • 10 p.m. – Grupo Niche

Generac Power Stage

  • 1:45 p.m. – Disq
  • 3:30 p.m. – Cafune
  • 5:30 p.m. – Andy Shauf
  • 7:30 p.m. – Built to Spill
  • 9:30 p.m. – Japanese Breakfast

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 4:15 p.m. – Here Come The Mummies
  • 6:15 p.m. – Good Boy Daisy
  • 8:15 p.m. – Piqued Jacks
  • 10:15 p.m. – The Pretty Reckless

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 5:30 p.m. – Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
  • 7:30 p.m. – Soul Asylum
  • 9:30 p.m. – Collective Soul

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 6:15 p.m. – Annie Bosko
  • 8:15 p.m. – Frank Ray
  • 10 p.m. – Tyler Hubbard

Saturday, July 8

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 7 p.m. – AJR and Imagine Dragons 

BMO Pavilion

  • Not announced

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • 4 p.m. – Saliva
  • 6 p.m. – Buckcherry
  • 10 p.m. – Tesla

Generac Power Stage

  • 7:30 p.m. – BBNO$

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

  • 6:15 p.m. – The Mountain Goats
  • 8:15 p.m. – Momma
  • 10:15 p.m. – Fleet Foxes

Uline Warehouse Stage

  • 9 p.m. – Smokey Robinson

USCellular Connection Stage

  • 12:45 p.m. – Kalie Shorr
  • 2:30 p.m. – Greylan James
  • 4:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters
  • 6:15 p.m. – Corey Kent
  • 8:15 p.m. – Morgan Wade
  • 10 p.m. – Scotty McCreery

