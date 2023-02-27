Beautiful Back Bay Park Condo
Features a natural fireplace, built in china cabinets, original crown molding and is just moments from the lakefront.
Rare Historic Water Tower Neighborhood condo. Meticulously maintained three bedroom, two bathroom lower unit just steps away from the lake and across the street from a park. Living Room has natural fireplace and built in bookshelves and leads to the formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Original crown molding and refinished flooring throughout. Tons of closet/storage space. Many windows gives the home an abundance of natural light. Driveway parking for two cars. Walking distance to the hospital, dining, shopping and entertainment. Owner is responsible for 40% of tax bill and all non-budgeted expenses. Call today to schedule a private tour!
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2235 E. Woodstock Pl.
- Size: 1,825 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 10
- Year Built: 1936
- Parking: 2 tandem surface spaces
- Price: $525,000
- Taxes: $5,800
- Condo Fee: $375/Month
- MLS#: 1825163
Photos
Area Photos
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.