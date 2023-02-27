Rare Historic Water Tower Neighborhood condo. Meticulously maintained three bedroom, two bathroom lower unit just steps away from the lake and across the street from a park. Living Room has natural fireplace and built in bookshelves and leads to the formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Original crown molding and refinished flooring throughout. Tons of closet/storage space. Many windows gives the home an abundance of natural light. Driveway parking for two cars. Walking distance to the hospital, dining, shopping and entertainment. Owner is responsible for 40% of tax bill and all non-budgeted expenses. Call today to schedule a private tour!

The Breakdown

Address: 2235 E. Woodstock Pl.

Size: 1,825 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 10

Year Built: 1936

Parking: 2 tandem surface spaces

Price: $525,000

Taxes: $5,800

Condo Fee: $375/Month

MLS#: 1825163

