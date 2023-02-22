Officer Shoots, Kills 31-Year-Old Man

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old man after police said he fled from officers with a handgun Tuesday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it was unknown if the man pointed his gun at police. It’s also not clear how many times the man was shot.

A “full administrative investigation” is underway after social media from the incident showed police officers allegedly dragging the man’s unresponsive body.

A statement from the Milwaukee Police Department said officers tried to stop a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, as the car didn’t have any license plates.

“However, he (suspect) then fled the vehicle as officers approached,” Norman said during a press conference Tuesday.

Police said the man ran a red light and hit another vehicle on West Silver Spring Drive. He then got out of his vehicle and began to run.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“During the foot pursuit, the suspect possessed a handgun, and continued to flee with a gun in his hand,” Norman said. “Officers gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun. An officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.”

The 43-year-old officer involved in the shooing has five years of service. He’s now on administrative leave, while the Waukesha Police Department investigates the incident as part of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

Milwaukee man fatally shot by police Tuesday, following chase was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.