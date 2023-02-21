Three open seats on Common Council with 20 candidates running.

Milwaukee voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in a statewide, nonpartisan primary for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But approximately 120,000 residents on the city’s North Side were able to vote in a second race to select their future representative Milwaukee Common Council.

Here are the unofficial results for three aldermanic contested races that appeared on the ballot for select city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Races with only a single candidate have been removed.

The top two vote-getters in each race advance to an April 4 general election.

Initial results will not include absentee ballots, which are processed at a central count facility and reported for the entire city at one time.

Last updated: 9:24 p.m.

District 1

Zandra Bailey – 325 votes -18.57%

Marshall Martin – 109 votes – 6.23%

Vincent Toney – 178 votes – 10.17%

David Bowen – 536 votes – 30.63%

Andrea Pratt – 597 votes – 34.11%

Write-In – 5 votes – 0.29%

22 out of 22 wards reporting

District 5

Joe Fisch – 258 votes – 6.92%

Bruce Winter – 293 votes – 7.86%

P. Thomas Thadison III – 353 votes – 9.47%

Annette Jackson – 594 votes – 15.93%

Lamont Westmoreland – 1,222 votes – 32.78%

Ray Banks – 555 votes – 14.89%

Jeff Spence – 430 votes – 11.53%

Write-In – 23 votes – 0.62%

26 out of 26 wards reporting

District 9

Odell Ball – 486 votes – 23.65%

Walt Love – 185 votes – 9.00%

Donna Ross – 135 votes – 6.57%

Jasmine Tyler – 243 votes – 11.82%

Larresa Tayler – 388 votes – 18.88%

Cherie Ray – 23 votes – 1.12%

Amber Danyus – 336 votes – 16.35%

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. – 246 votes – 11.97%

Write-In – 13 votes – 0.63%

21 out of 21 wards reporting

Wisconsin Supreme Court Results

