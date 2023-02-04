U.S. Navy Experiments on Animals Canceled at UW-Madison
Protests of experiments inducing decompression sickness in sheep.
On Feb. 1, a new letter from PETA was sent to the Navy secretary urging the Navy to fully deactivate the experiments. The letter states the experiments should be terminated “given the extreme cruelty of these tests and their irrelevance to human physiology.” Live animals including sheep and rodents were used in the experiments at UW-Madison. In one of the experiments, which was set to run from Aug. 11, 2020 until Aug. 10, 2023, two sheep were placed in a hyperbaric chamber which researchers realized wasn’t working properly. According to a meeting minutes from a UW-Madison committee, the sheep showed “signs of discomfort” after being removed from the chamber, and were euthanized.
Funding for similar tests was pulled from UW by the Navy in 2010. This followed the launching of a criminal probe, triggered by a petition filed in court by PETA and the Alliance for Animals on the grounds that state law barred the killing of animals by decompression. After the law was later revised to allow such testing, Navy-funded sheep experiments at UW-Madison resumed.
Although it has grander ambitions of fully abolishing the experiments across the Navy, PETA was pleased by the news. “That sheep will no longer have the life literally squeezed out of them in crude archaic decompression tests at UW-Madison is cause for celebration,” said PETA Vice President Shalin Gala. “PETA is now calling on the Navy to prohibit such tests on all animals in favor of superior, human-relevant research.”
