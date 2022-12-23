No Sale After All, Koz’s Will Continue Under Current Owner

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Earlier this year, Koz’s Mini Bowl was listed for sale, casting uncertainty on the future of the long-standing southside establishment. But fans of the tavern can rest easy, because the business won’t be changing hands after all. At least not yet.

Owner Justin Kosakoski opted to remove the listing after a few months, noting that he wasn’t quite satisfied with any of the offers. The business and property were listed at $499,000 and marketed as a turnkey operation with a stable customer base. The second-generation owner said he plans to continue running the business for up to another decade.

First opened in 1978, Koz's, 2078 S. 7th St., has become a neighborhood fixture in its corner location overlooking Kosciuszko Park. The tavern's crown jewel is its duckpin bowling, a miniature version of the ten-pin game. Bowlers can wear regular shoes and use a softball-sized, three-pound ball to disrupt a fleet of 10-inch, wooden pins. With no mechanical setup in place, Koz's became known in its early days for employing neighborhood kids to reset the pins after each frame, a tradition that Kosakoski continues today.

Koz’s four, 17-foot lanes were installed in 1947, making it the longest continually running mini-bowling spot in the state. It’s also the only one in Milwaukee. The dive bar also offers billiards, darts and a vintage jukebox. The wood-paneled walls are hung with dozens of old-school beer signs and prints, though they may look a little sparse these days, following Koz’s August antique sale, which saw the bar rehoming many of its eclectic decorations including tap handles, bar signs, glassware and more during the week-long event.

A Milwaukee favorite, Koz’s has also garnered popularity far beyond city limits. In fact, it holds a slew of titles: the tavern was named one of the top 13 most romantic places in Wisconsin, made Esquire’s 2012 list of Best Bars in America and received a notable mention from Thrillist.

The building itself dates back to 1890, when it was built as a saloon, dining room and dance hall. For the following century plus, the establishment would continue to operate largely as a tavern, including when it became Koz’s in the late 70s under Kosakoski’s father,

Koz’s has remained open throughout the listing process and continues to operate Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

The holidays may affect these hours, though the tavern will be open Christmas day starting at noon.

