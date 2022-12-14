Brewers Donates Scoreboards to Parks
Brewers Foundation and U.S. Cellular donate $44,000 for new scoreboards in Lincoln and Sherman parks.
There will be two new scoreboards in Milwaukee County Parks this spring courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers and U.S. Cellular.
The new scoreboards will replace old, outmoded scoreboards in Sherman Park and at Hank Aaron Field in Lincoln Park. The Brewers Community Foundation and U.S. Cellular donated $44,000 for the new scoreboards.
A report from the parks department says the scoreboards will help parks provide baseball fields that are at a “uniform quality to allow for high school games to be played on them and increase access and quality of amenities throughout the system.”
Mary DeLaat, director of partnership activation for the foundation, told a committee of the county board that the Brewers and U.S. Cellular “are really looking to give back to the community and really impact youth baseball and seeing it continue to grow.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
MKE County
-
County Finalizing Deal for Forensic Science CenterDec 14th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Direct Flights from Milwaukee to SarasotaDec 13th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Opponents Assail I-94 Expansion at Public HearingDec 13th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer