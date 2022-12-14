Brewers Foundation and U.S. Cellular donate $44,000 for new scoreboards in Lincoln and Sherman parks.

There will be two new scoreboards in Milwaukee County Parks this spring courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers and U.S. Cellular.

The new scoreboards will replace old, outmoded scoreboards in Sherman Park and at Hank Aaron Field in Lincoln Park. The Brewers Community Foundation and U.S. Cellular donated $44,000 for the new scoreboards.

“We have a very strong relationship with the Brewers,” said Guy Smith, executive director Milwaukee County Parks, “and the Brewers Community Foundation, and in this scenario, U.S. Cellular really stepped up to the plate, pun intended.”

A report from the parks department says the scoreboards will help parks provide baseball fields that are at a “uniform quality to allow for high school games to be played on them and increase access and quality of amenities throughout the system.”

Mary DeLaat, director of partnership activation for the foundation, told a committee of the county board that the Brewers and U.S. Cellular “are really looking to give back to the community and really impact youth baseball and seeing it continue to grow.”