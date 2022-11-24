Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Looking to support a small business or two on Small Business Saturday? Look no further than Urban Milwaukee: The Store.

By shopping at our sister business, you’ll be supporting not just a local retail store, but local makers and a whole supply chain of Wisconsin businesses that help produce the products.

Urban Milwaukee: The Store is chock full of Milwaukee (and Wisconsin) pride. And from Wednesday through Monday, Urban Milwaukee members can take 20% off their orders (by providing their email address at checkout).

Sweatshirts, puzzles, hats, shot glasses, neon lights of the Hoan Bridge and Bobby Portis prayer candles; it’s all there for you.

Not yet a member, but want in on the discount? Sign up using our Thanksgiving annual membership discount (40% off) and immediately take advantage of a membership perk.

In-Person Hours

Thursday – Closed

Friday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Members looking to take advantage of the discount without leaving the couch can see a special code on the Members Giveaways page (members must be logged in to see the offer).