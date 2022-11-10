Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets to "Miller and Kentridge: Flat on your back on the dry wintry grass - a cine concert," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Miller and Kentridge: Flat on your back on the dry wintry grass – a cine concert.

In partnership with The Warehouse Art Museum and aligned with their exhibit: William Kentridge See for Yourself, Present Music presents iconic animated short films by internationally acclaimed artist William Kentridge with new musical arrangements by South African composer and longtime Kentridge collaborator Philip Miller performed live by Present Music.

South African opera singers Ann Masina (soprano) and Tshegofatso Moeng (baritone) will join Present Music. A newly commissioned song cycle composed by Miller and based on the poetry of Eliza Kentridge will be premiered on the program as well. Featuring a new commission and fresh arrangements, this performance tackles the history of apartheid, a struggle that Kentridge witnessed firsthand.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

