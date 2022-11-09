New Leader for Downer Avenue Business District
Janet Henning, head of Shorewood BID, will add Upper East Side business district to her responsibilities.
It’s been a big year for Janet Henning.
In January Henning was announced as the new executive director of the Village of Shorewood‘s business improvement district. Now she’s adding a part-time role as the executive director of the Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District.
“I look forward to propelling the Downer BID forward and continuing to build on the strengths previously created with the businesses and residents,” said Henning.
Business improvement districts are created by commercial property owners with city support. The quasi-governmental districts levy an additional property tax to fund area improvements and programming. There are several dozen such districts in Milwaukee, primarily focused on historic commercial corridors. The Downer BID has an $80,000 budget in 2022, almost half of which is dedicated to repaying debt associated with a streetscaping project.
The organization’s most notable event is the Downer Classic bicycle race, a longstanding event now part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland series. It also hosts a haunted Halloween event. It is affiliated with the Downer Avenue Merchants Association, a privately-funded nonprofit.
The Downer BID was most recently led by Emily McElwee, the former head of the East Town Association. The role has also been held by Elizabeth Brodek and Steph Salvia, both of whom simultaneously led other East Side business improvement districts during their tenures.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.