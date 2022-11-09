Mark Chambers, Jr. Wins Aldermanic Seat Last Held By Cavalier Johnson

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mark Chambers Jr. will be the next second district representative on the Milwaukee Common Council.

Chambers handily defeated Jerel Ballard for the aldermanic seat last held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The mayor resigned after winning a special election in April.

The newly-elected alderman will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term, which lasts through April 2024. He fills one of four vacancies on the city’s 15-member legislative body.

Chambers, based on unofficial results posted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission, attracted approximately 75% of the vote.

Generally speaking, the oddly-shaped second district runs from W. Good Hope Rd. south to W. Capitol Dr. and from N. 51st St. to N. 107th St. The bulk of the district falls between W. Mill Rd., W. Hampton Ave., N. 60th St. and N. 91st St.

The district includes the Columbus Park, Valhalla, Silver Swan, Little Menomonee Parkway, Menomonee River Hills, Vogel Park and Westlawn Gardens neighborhoods.

Chambers, 36, is a longtime resident of the area, having grown up in the Westlawn Gardens public housing development. In announcing his campaign in May, he said his focus would be on public safety.

“I lost my father due to gun violence. I lost one of my closest friends due to reckless driving in this very district,” said Chambers in a press release. “While our city faces many challenges, my top priority is addressing crime and public safety and putting an end to the violence, not only in our community, but across Milwaukee. As a parent, I believe my children, and everyone else’s children, should be safe in their neighborhoods. We need a collaboration between law enforcement, community members, and local business leaders to take back our streets and hold bad actors accountable for their actions.”

The race originally attracted six candidates, but only three submitted the necessary signatures to appear on the ballot. Chambers and Ballard emerged from the primary, with Keyellia Morries finishing third.

Chambers is a business consultant with Community Related Training

Council members are elected to four-year terms and paid a base salary of $73,222.

Brostoff Wins Uncontested Race

State Representative Jonathan Brostoff emerged victorious Tuesday in another council race triggered by Johnson’s mayoral election.

He will represent the third district on the council, replacing. The longtime alderman resigned to become the city budget director.

Brostoff was the lone candidate to declare for the open seat in the city’s highest turnout aldermanic district. In turn, Brostoff did not run for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly, with county supervisor Ryan Clancy the only candidate filing to run for that post.

Special elections are expected to be called in the coming weeks to fill council seats vacated by Chantia Lewis (felony misconduct) and Ashanti Hamilton (appointed Office of Violence Prevention director). Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd is also expected to resign in the coming weeks.