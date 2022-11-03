Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Airport Museum Holding Memorabilia Sale

Rare sale of Milwaukee aviation memorabilia on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

By - Nov 3rd, 2022 03:17 pm
Mitchell Gallery of Flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mitchell Gallery of Flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

There will be a rare sale of Milwaukee aviation memorabilia Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The sale is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase memorabilia,” said Harold Mester, airport director of public affairs and marketing and vice president of the Friends of Mitchell Gallery of Flight.

The Friends of the Mitchell Gallery of Flight, the organization behind the local aviation history museum at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, recently learned that it needs to vacate its office space and museum annex in the MKE Regional Business Park (5300 S. Howell Ave.).

“It is too early to know what the full impact of this change may have on the Friends, but it is almost certain to require a major effort to find a replacement and relocate,” the organization said. “The expense will likely be substantial. This unfortunately comes at a time when we have been experiencing rising operating costs.” The organization has used the space since 2016.

The group is looking for a new location for its office, archives and storage; and it’s holding a public sale Wednesday of aviation and airport memorabilia including plastic model kits, books, magazines, and posters among other things.

Model kits. Photo courtesy of Mitchell Gallery of Flight.

Model kits. Photo courtesy of Mitchell Gallery of Flight.

The group already held one sale in September, and said there will be new items available this time around.

Losing the office will not lead to the closure of the museum, the group said. It will, however, impact the day-to-day operations of the organization, which plans and directs the permanent and changing displays and exhibits at the Mitchell Gallery of Flight.

The sale will take place at the office building, 300 E. College Ave., Building 305, Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7 p.m. to 9.m.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Weekly

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us