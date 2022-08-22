Former Bay View store includes 4 properties. Another 3-property site available across the street.

Have a vision for a new business or building on Milwaukee’s South Side?

Following the closure of a more than 70-year-old store, a “prime Bay View redevelopment opportunity” is now available.

The former “100,000 Parts” store complex on the 2300 block of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. is listed for sale for $1.9 million with Anderson Commercial Group . It includes three buildings along the Bay View main street and a fourth across an alley to the west.

The appliance repair store closed following the May 2021 passing of owner Dan Wiken. A daily presence in the store, Wiken was 92 years old and had operated the store for almost all of its history.

Formally known as Power Equipment Co., the contents of the store were auctioned off in May. Now the properties, owned by a trust affiliated with Wiken’s widow June Wiken, are on the block.

“Highly sought after assembly of property with over +/- 150 feet of frontage along Kinnickinnic Ave and +/- 20,000 SF of land,” says a listing brochure offered by Anderson senior vice president Ray Goodden and vice president Patrick McGlinn.

Bay View has seen an increasing amount of development in the past two decades, though much of it has occurred on largely-vacant sites or by renovating existing buildings.

The main property, addressed as 2371-2379 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. , contains 8,605 square feet of finished space. It was constructed in 1892. A mystery facade awaits on the second floor, with siding for the former store covering what assessment records indicate once were apartment windows. A yard, which once held a building of its own, is included to the south.

A two-story building to the north at 2365-2369 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. contains 4,456 square feet of space with apartments on the upper level and signage covering the windows for the store on the first floor. It was built in 1927.

The third Kinnickinnic property, 2363 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is a one-story building that wasn’t directly used by the store complex. The 734-square-foot structure was built in 1885 and most recently leased to Via Fever, a pop culture store that closed in May 2021.

The fourth property is located across the rear alley and faces E. Smith St. A two-story, 2,037-square-foot structure, it was used as storage for the store. It is addressed as 436-438 E. Smith St.

The development potential of the site would grow if a buyer is also able to acquire the corner property, currently home to Hairy’s Hair Bar, at 2383-2391 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. That two-story, 5,680-square-foot building is owned by a limited liability company affiliated with Hairy’s owner Dayelynn Harmon. The property is assessed for $526,500.

For more on the history of Dan Wiken and Power Equipment Co., see our May coverage.

Another Site Available Across The Street

The 100,000 Parts site isn’t the only development site available in the area, or even on the block.

Kitty corner from the former appliance store, owneris looking to sell a three-property, 14,634-square-foot site for $649,000.

“Prime Development site in the heart of Bay View. Located just South of Lincoln Ave on KK this parcel has 2 mixed use building’s with a lot in between them, one building is currently occupied and the other is vacant all on an approximately 14500 sq ft lot. Property has access to parking in the back. Bring your ideas! Townhouses? Mixed Use? Apartments? Retail? Be part of Milwaukee’s Hottest Neighborhood and call today!” writes broker Carole Wehner of Milwaukee Executive Realty in a July 21 listing.

Lego operates the one active business on the site, Razor barbershop. It occupies the two-story, 1,819-square-foot building at 2340 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Leto, according to city assessment records, purchased it and the adjoining vacant lot, 2342 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., for $170,000 in 2006. In 2016, his Razor LLC paid $125,000 for a third property, 2348 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which contains a one-story, 1,540-square-foot building. Permitting records indicate it has been vacant since at least 2017.