Riverwest Filling Station Closes For Summer

Restaurant-bar with eclectic menu, global beers gives no reason for decision.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Riverwest Filling Station, a gastropub located at 701 E. Keefe Ave., announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the summer.

The closure was announced Thursday via a Facebook post that did not state a reason or a possible reopening date. The full post reads: “We will be closed to the public for the rest of the summer. Enjoy! Best to all, Bryan and Miriam.”

The business was recently closed from June 15 through June 21 while owners Bryan and Miriam Atinsky left town for vacation.

The couple opened Riverwest Filling Station in 2013 with community and social justice at the center of their business model. For nearly 10 years, the bar-restaurant has offered elevated pub fare and a rotating selection of global beers in a family-friendly setting.

A Middle Eastern, East Asian, and American-inspired menu draws from Bryan and Miriam Atinsky’s world travels. Typical pub fare like burgers, sandwiches and the quintessential Friday fish fry are offered, plus more unique dishes like egg roll poppers and a lox-and-goat cheese sandwich. Vegan and vegetarian options include Impossible burger, grilled portabella and pesto sandwich and a hummus platter.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Both owners have a history of government work—Bryan Atinsky as a former state government correspondent and Miriam Atinsky as an analyst and assistant to an alderman in her home country, Brazil.

While in the process of opening Filling Station, the Atinskys again worked closely with local government to negotiate the legalization of selling growlers. Bryan Atinsky is now credited with bringing growlers as a to-go beer option to the city.

The owners, who recently renewed the business’s liquor license on June 15, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.