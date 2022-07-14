Winner of Riverwest competition will partner with brewery to launch special-edition beer.

It’s not easy to get into the craft brewing business.

Take it from Joe Yeado, who got the confidence to leave his job and open Gathering Place Brewing Company in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood only after winning the Sam Adams LongShot American Home Brew contest in 2013, then again in 2014. Now, as his company’s fifth anniversary approaches, Yeado is paving the way for the next wave of brewers.

After taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cream City Home Brew Competition returns this month. The event, put on by Company Brewing and Spike Brewing, gives amateur brewers a chance to showcase their talents to a wider audience.

The winner will partner with Gathering Place to brew a large-scale batch of their recipe to be served at a release party in the Gathering Place taproom, 811 E. Vienna Ave.

The brewery will also host a final round showcase and public awards ceremony on August 6, featuring samples of each of the finalist beers. So really, everyone wins.

Registration for the competition, which is free and open to all amatuer homebrewers aged 21 and up, closes July 15th. All bottles must be dropped off to Northern Brewer, 1306 S. 108th St., West Allis, by the end of the day Friday.

The initial round of judging will take place the following week. Each entry must be categorized according to style (lager, ale, stout, etc.). A panel of judges, comprised of local brewers and brewery owners, will choose a finalist from each category.

Entrants will be notified of the first round results July 20, and winners will be announced at the August 6 event.

Second place will receive a $50 gift card to both Gathering Place and Spike Brewing. Third place and the crowd favorite winner, decided by popular vote, will receive $25 gift cards for both Gathering Place and Spike Brewing.