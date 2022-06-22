MPS, Most Schools Plan Free Lunches Next School Year

Federal funding for this ends June 30 but most schools plan to continue offering them.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools and most private and charter schools in Milwaukee will continue to provide free meals to students despite federal funding for nationwide free meals expiring on June 30.

A majority of children in Milwaukee attend schools in which all students qualify for free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision, which serves low-income families.

If you attend a private or charter school and want to confirm if your school is eligible, you will need to contact your individual school to inquire if it is applying.

Information on how to get summer meals

Applications must be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction by June 30. An MPS spokesman confirmed that MPS, the largest school district in the state, has applied and the state Department of Public Instruction has confirmed that MPS is covered.

From now to the beginning of the next school year, MPS will provide summer meals to students 18 and younger at the times and locations listed here. Drop-ins are welcomed and there are no application or sign-up requirements.

For other meal sites operating in the summer, text your ZIP code to 898-211 or dial 2-1-1.

You can also visit meal site maps operated by the Hunger Task Force here, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin here.

MPS and most schools will continue to offer free lunches next school year was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service