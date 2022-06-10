The Death and Life of the Locust Street Festival

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For four decades the Locust Street Festival of Music and Art was a staple of the Riverwest neighborhood. Originally created to commemorate defeating the destructive plan to widen the street, it grew to include the popular Beer Run and a whole lot of live music.

Like every other festival, the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause. But things were to resume this year, with a festival scheduled for Sunday, June 12.

But it was quietly canceled in May. “We regret to announce that the 2022 Locust Street Festival will be cancelled. We hope to see you next year,” said the organizers in a brief statement

Then something unusual happened: all sorts of mini-festivals and events emerged.

Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St., will host the “Worst Locust Street Festival” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and, of course, beer.

“The momentum of this festival is taking on a life of its own. Riverwest will not be denied its Locust Street Festival! We’re doing our best but like our tours and trivia this will be Milwaukee’s Worst Locust Street Festival,” said co-owners Tim and Toni Eichinger in a social media post.

Across the street, the owners of Klinger’s East, 920 E. Locust St. , are hosting a party to say goodbye. Building and bar ownersandwill start the event at 1 p.m. For sale since 2020, the owners found a buyer and are retiring after 46 years in business.

A block to the east, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn will host “Celebrate Riverwest.” From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the tavern, 1001 E. Locust St., will offer indoor live music. The act list includes musician and festival mainstay Sigmund Snopek blowing his 12-foot matterhorn to mark the start of the event at 11:30 a.m. A number of artists and vendors will be set up outside.

“Disheartened by the cancellation of the 2022 Locust Street Festival, we still have many reasons to celebrate our soulful, creative, diverse, colorful, and spirited Neighborhood,” wrote the tavern in announcing its event.

All three Locust Street events are free.

Though a few blocks off Locust Street, Company Brewing is getting in on the action. The brewery and restaurant, 735 E. Center St., will host the “Push for Peace Show” on its sizable patio from noon until 7 p.m. A $10 cover gets you in the door. “Live music to promote peace and end gun violence in our neighborhoods,” says the event listing.

The weekly Riverwest Market, a farmers and artistic market, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2700 N. Pierce St.

All events take place Sunday, June 12.

Want to do the beer run? There won’t an official event, but you can likely hide a few beers in the bushes to complete the 1.8-mile loop.