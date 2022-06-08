Little known programs help you pay water and street lighting fee or even your mortgage.

Are you behind on any portion of the “city water bill” that comes in the mail quarterly?

The Municipal Services Bill, which these days includes everything from water and sewer charges to the street lighting fee, can be daunting for some Milwaukee residents to keep up with on top of their property tax bill.

The State of Wisconsin has multiple new programs, funded with more than $100 million, to help people catch up on their various municipal bills. The Milwaukee Water Works would like people to apply, so the city gets the cash and people get out of debt.

Governor Tony Evers allocated $18 million specifically for delinquent water service fees for individuals making no more than 60% of the area median income.

“Over 1,000 of our customers have utilized that program for [a total of] $350,000,” said Acting Superintendent Patrick Pauly to members of the Public Works Committee Wednesday morning. The superintendent said he believes only a fraction of the money has been used statewide.

“There is money to help people and there are people that need assistance and basically they’re not hooked up?” asked Alderman Robert Bauman, calling for more publicity.

Yes, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg. Far more people qualify for a second program.

Evers, in a 2021 announcement, allocated $92 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act for a homeowner assistance program. That program, now known as Wisconsin Help for Homeowners, launched earlier this year.

The program is income restricted, but at a level that most Milwaukee households qualify for. The limit is 100% of the area median income ($84,400 for a family of four).

“You guys, let’s get [that] out,” said Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II.

Any overdue municipal bills for homeowners accrued since January 21, 2020 are eligible for support. It also covers mortgage and interest payments, real estate taxes and condominium fees.

Pauly was before the Public Works Committee to formally secure city support to cover the entire municipal services bill. That would make qualifying households eligible for support for not just their property tax bill, but also the street lighting fee or snow removal fee.

“The mayor better do a press conference about this,” said Bauman.

The Social Development Commission is the local administrator for the state’s Help for Homeowners program. The agency can be reached at cr-sdc.org and 414-906-2740.

Individuals seeking assistance specifically with their water bill should apply via the Home Energy Plus Application program page (or contact the SDC for further assistance).

Related Legislation: File 220162